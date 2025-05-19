Fill Your Casseroles With This Frozen Staple And You'll Never Go Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Casserole recipes are touted for providing a well-rounded meal in one convenient oven-baked dish. Despite containing multiple ingredients to assemble in tasty layers, most casseroles offer shortcuts in the form of canned or frozen goods to save you prep time. Frozen chicken nuggets are the staple that should be at the top of your casserole ingredients list.

Frozen chicken nuggets are pre-cooked, boneless, and bite-sized treats that you can easily add to a casserole right out of the bag. Their tender, white meat and crunchy breaded crust are a decadent, savory upgrade that will pair with any flavor profile or cuisine. Whether you're swapping them for chicken breasts or adding them to a veggie casserole for extra protein, frozen nuggets will save you time and effort while bringing an indulgent textural contrast and savory taste.

The easiest way to incorporate chicken nuggets into a casserole is to add them frozen, right out of the bag. Layer them over the top of a casserole for a crispy breaded topping. Stir frozen nuggets into a saucy or scrambled egg mixture before pouring the contents into a casserole dish. You can also cook them before adding them to the casserole if you want to shred them or cut them into pieces. Most casserole dishes require a fairly long cooking time at between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit, which is plenty of time to thaw, heat, and crisp frozen chicken nuggets, whether they're whole or cut.