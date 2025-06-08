This 4-Ingredient Chicken Parmesan Bowl Gets A Protein Boost From A Trendy Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing like a luxurious dish of chicken parmesan. From the simplest preparations to decadent recipes that yield extra crispy and saucy chicken, you can do a lot with just a handful of ingredients for a fulfilling meal. One of the latest TikTok food hacks taking the internet by storm is the humble protein bowl. Of the nearly infinite iteration of this trend, there's a chicken parmesan version using cottage cheese as its base. It's undeniable that cottage cheese is having a moment, and with good reason. Swapping out the pasta typical of a chicken parmesan for crave-worthy curds is one of the best ways to use cottage cheese, giving this protein bowl an updated twist on classic fare.

Though chicken parmesan frequently errs on the fancier side of food, this pared down protein bowl brings it back to the basics. The streamlined meal starts with adding a cup of cottage cheese to a microwave-safe dish, mixing it with shredded mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and a quarter cup of your preferred tomato sauce before microwaving for about a minute, stirring halfway through. From there, you can prepare your favorite brand of frozen chicken nuggets in the air fryer or oven, chop them into bite-sized pieces, and add them into the dish of warmed cheesy tomato sauce. As easy to prepare as it is to enjoy, you can add your favorite seasonings and other ingredients to fully customize it to your taste preferences.