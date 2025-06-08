This 4-Ingredient Chicken Parmesan Bowl Gets A Protein Boost From A Trendy Staple
There's nothing like a luxurious dish of chicken parmesan. From the simplest preparations to decadent recipes that yield extra crispy and saucy chicken, you can do a lot with just a handful of ingredients for a fulfilling meal. One of the latest TikTok food hacks taking the internet by storm is the humble protein bowl. Of the nearly infinite iteration of this trend, there's a chicken parmesan version using cottage cheese as its base. It's undeniable that cottage cheese is having a moment, and with good reason. Swapping out the pasta typical of a chicken parmesan for crave-worthy curds is one of the best ways to use cottage cheese, giving this protein bowl an updated twist on classic fare.
Though chicken parmesan frequently errs on the fancier side of food, this pared down protein bowl brings it back to the basics. The streamlined meal starts with adding a cup of cottage cheese to a microwave-safe dish, mixing it with shredded mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and a quarter cup of your preferred tomato sauce before microwaving for about a minute, stirring halfway through. From there, you can prepare your favorite brand of frozen chicken nuggets in the air fryer or oven, chop them into bite-sized pieces, and add them into the dish of warmed cheesy tomato sauce. As easy to prepare as it is to enjoy, you can add your favorite seasonings and other ingredients to fully customize it to your taste preferences.
@injamieskitchen
Chicken Parm Bowl is a high protein lunch recipe made with cottage cheese. It takes only a few minutes to make and it's absolutely delicious 🤤 #highproteinlunch #chickenparmbowl #cottagecheeserecipe
Making your version of a chicken parm protein bowl
Getting the basic four ingredients of this bowl down is a must to get the tastes of chicken parmesan that you know and love, all while including a hearty extra helping of protein from the cottage cheese base. It's entirely up to you to choose which cottage cheese, shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, and chicken nuggets you want to include in your bowl, with plenty of options out there for each one. If you're lactose intolerant, try using a lactose-free cottage cheese and plant-based mozzarella cheese shreds. You can also try plant-based Impossible Chicken Nuggets for a vegan-friendly or vegetarian version of this protein bowl. For tomato sauce, you can go spicy, mild, herb-rich, or garlic-forward, based on your tastes.
When adding seasoning, think of how you want to tie the dish together. A basic blend of Italian seasonings and garlic powder is a great start. For an even more robust addition, include freshly pressed or minced garlic and a few leaves of chopped fresh basil into your dish before warming it up. You can bake or air-fry your chicken nuggets or warm them up in the microwave for added convenience. With a delicious and protein-rich base of cottage cheese and all your favorite flavors mixed together, this bowl will quickly become your go-to meal that's sure to satisfy.