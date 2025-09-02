10 Discontinued Cereals From The '90s We Want To Bring Back

Ah, cereal, the quintessential Saturday morning meal of the '90s. The TV is on, the house is quiet, and you're slurping down a bowl of sugary goodness that matches the show you're watching. The '90s was a decade of rapid technological and cultural change; the Internet became widely available, Cartoon Network was launched, and neon spandex was replaced by grungy plaid or over-sized street wear (depending on which end of the music spectrum your tastes landed). Meanwhile, the grub was about convenience and hyper-palatability. Remember those old-school frozen foods like Eggo Waf-Fulls, Banquet kids' dinners, and Jell-O Pudding Pops? And nothing was easier or tastier than a bowl of cereal for a quick breakfast.

Cereal screams '90s food nostalgia, probably because seemingly every show, movie, and pop-culture moment was marketed with a cereal launch, from "The Flintstones" and Steve Urkel to "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure." A branded cereal essentially solidified your place in the zeitgeist. While it's hard to comprehend today (imagine a cereal from "The Big Bang Theory" called Bazingas), this marketing strategy worked in the '90s. Millennials know this better than anyone: TV and cereal are a solid pairing.

At the time, cereal was also advertised as being part of a nutritious balanced breakfast. Although some of our favorite '90s cereals were typically loaded with sugar and closer to dessert, they were a staple in the decade's food culture and thought to be high in vitamins and minerals, making it most people's go-to way to start the day. Sadly, some of the best cereals were short-lived.