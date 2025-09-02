Everything You Need To Know About Harvesting Squash

The importance of this point will depend on the conditions you have when it comes to harvesting. It can also depend on the quality of the soil your squash is growing in. Most squash, especially winter squash varieties, often rest directly on the soil as they develop. Due to this, they have a good level of natural protection from moisture. The problem can come if they are in prolonged contact with wet or waterlogged soil. At best, this can cause blemishes on the skin, but at worst, it can cause the skin to rot. For winter varieties, it can also cause rot, which is not what you want. It's for this reason that you always want to grow squash in well-draining soil so that if you do have a lot of rainfall, it can drain through and not remain on the surface.

If your plant is already established in compacted soil, there's not a lot you can do about this until the next growing season. Thankfully, the solution here can be a simple one and serve a dual purpose. That's because not using mulch is a common gardening mistake. The likes of cardboard, straw, or grass clippings can both create a barrier from standing water and help your soil retain moisture. Alternatively, there are even squash cradles (also called melon cradles) that can be bought specifically for this reason. With well-draining soil and dry weather, this is rarely an issue. But it's something you should keep an eye on, and it's better to be overcautious rather than damage your hard work.