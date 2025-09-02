Reinvent S'mores With An Unexpected Graham Cracker Swap

Sure, you already know just how delicious s'mores are. Perfectly toasted marshmallows sandwiched between two graham crackers enhanced by chocolate or any fancy, luxury s'mores additions of your choosing (nut butters, salted caramel sauce, or some charred fruit, anyone?) — this seems like a treat that cannot be improved upon. Yet, while graham crackers offer a satisfying crunch to build the nostalgic treats upon, creating these decadent delights with other comforting ingredients can continue to up the ante in terms of texture and taste. If you've tried s'mores made with croissants, you have already sampled the buttery deliciousness that flaky baked goods can offer this tempting recipe. We have another breakfast staple that can offer comparable comfort: English muffins.

English muffin French toast is a similar crossover that tantalizes the tastebuds, as each nook and cranny on the surface of a sliced English muffin can act as a reservoir for flavor. These chewy textured pieces hold melted swipes of Nutella or chocolate and can pool the melted marshmallow, all while the crisp and sturdy exterior of two sandwiched pieces provide a convenient, handheld vessel for your next campsite dessert. Make these treats in advance to pack, wrap, and carry, or assemble them on the grill for a warm dessert that is difficult to walk away from.