Reinvent S'mores With An Unexpected Graham Cracker Swap
Sure, you already know just how delicious s'mores are. Perfectly toasted marshmallows sandwiched between two graham crackers enhanced by chocolate or any fancy, luxury s'mores additions of your choosing (nut butters, salted caramel sauce, or some charred fruit, anyone?) — this seems like a treat that cannot be improved upon. Yet, while graham crackers offer a satisfying crunch to build the nostalgic treats upon, creating these decadent delights with other comforting ingredients can continue to up the ante in terms of texture and taste. If you've tried s'mores made with croissants, you have already sampled the buttery deliciousness that flaky baked goods can offer this tempting recipe. We have another breakfast staple that can offer comparable comfort: English muffins.
English muffin French toast is a similar crossover that tantalizes the tastebuds, as each nook and cranny on the surface of a sliced English muffin can act as a reservoir for flavor. These chewy textured pieces hold melted swipes of Nutella or chocolate and can pool the melted marshmallow, all while the crisp and sturdy exterior of two sandwiched pieces provide a convenient, handheld vessel for your next campsite dessert. Make these treats in advance to pack, wrap, and carry, or assemble them on the grill for a warm dessert that is difficult to walk away from.
When delicious treats get the attention they deserve
S'mores made with buttered and toasted English muffins don't need to be relegated to the great outdoors, either. You can assemble your English muffin s'mores and bake them in the oven, toast them on a skillet, or even pop them in a panini press at home. Toasting English muffins to offer alongside flavored marshmallows for game-changing s'mores and other s'mores-inspired accoutrements can also offer the kind of DIY dessert platter that will instantly add brightness and whismy to your next dinner party. Butter and toast pieces in advance and have at the ready so that guests can design and top slices to suit their palate.
Some may want to invite more items from the breakfast table onto their s'mores creations by sprinkling cinnamon onto layers of peanut butter spread and marshmallows. You can even choose to top your handheld desserts with drizzles of maple syrup and dollops of homemade honey whipped cream. Of course, you can always set out more traditional spreads of graham crackers and cookies, too. But also providing buttery, toasted English muffins on the side to make s'mores more intriguing can convert skeptics into second-serving seekers.