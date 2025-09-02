This Cheap And Easy Cleaner Might Just Ruin Your Kitchen Faucet's Finish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over time, your kitchen faucet can develop a buildup of grime and calcium deposits. Eventually this can affect its lifespan and performance. Your faucet may not be something you think to clean in your kitchen, but you definitely should clean it regularly.

However, it's important to choose the right cleaner for your faucets based on their material. Although some store-bought kitchen cleaners might be designed for cleaning faucets, most all-purpose kitchen cleaners are too harsh or won't actually remove calcium deposits and stubborn buildup. Distilled white vinegar is a natural solution that works for many areas of your kitchen — and it works here too. You can use it to clean stainless steel faucet heads by filling a sandwich bag with a mixture of equal parts white vinegar and water. Then submerge the faucet head in the baggie and secure it with rubber bands. You can also make your own kitchen faucet cleaner by creating a paste using equal parts vinegar, water, and baking soda.

While vinegar is all-natural, but it still can damage certain materials. It is too acidic to be used on gold and bronze faucets as it can wear down the finish and cause them to become dull and discolored. To protect your bronze and gold faucets, you should use another natural cleaning solution or a specialty solution that is formulated for your specific material.