How To Make Your Own Jug Of Distilled Water Right At Home

Making your own distilled water is pretty easy. The basic principle is to boil (often impure) tap water to create steam. If you can somehow collect that steam and convert it back to liquid, you get very pure water. It sounds complicated, but you actually don't need much to do this. To start, fill a large pot halfway with water and place it on your stove. Then, float a smaller bowl or pot inside the larger one — make sure that it's small and light enough that it can float without sinking to the bottom.

Set your burner to medium heat to simmer the water and create steam. Now, cover up the pot with an upside-down lid filled with ice. As the steam rises and hits the cold lid, it turns back into water and drips into your floating container as distilled water. That's all there is to it! Just replace the ice every half hour or so until you fill up the smaller container.

Fair warning: This process is slow. It might take up to 12 to 13 hours to fill a 1-gallon jug. And while it's mostly hands-off, you'll want to stay nearby since the stove is on. Given how time-consuming it is, buying distilled water might be more practical for most people. Nevertheless, whenever you're in a pinch and need some distilled water to cook with, this trick can come in pretty handy!