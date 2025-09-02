The Simple Advice For Spotting High-Quality Pasta Sauce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you don't have time to make homemade pasta sauce, there is an almost overwhelming array of different types of pasta sauce available at grocery stores. While some people consider store-bought pasta sauce low-quality or tasteless, there are great options available if you know what to look for. Our sister site, Mashed, recently interviewed renowned celebrity chef Fabio Viviani to get his tips for buying quality pasta sauce. According to Viviani, you should choose sauces made by "people that have done it for their whole lives." He goes on to recommend iconic brands like Rao's, Barilla, Buitoni, and Lucini.

Viviani also acknowledges that it ultimately comes down to personal taste. While some legendary pasta sauce brands have a long history, they may not be everyone's favorites. For instance, chef Ettore Boiardi, founder of the Chef Boyardee brand, began selling bottles of his pasta sauce in 1928, and Ragú has been making spaghetti sauce since 1937. As Viviani told Mashed, "Some of my friends, they love Prego sauce [...] I buy the Italian stuff."

However, Viviani's tip can save you from wasting money on sub-par sauces from your local grocery store. And he isn't the only Italian chef who admits that a store-bought sauce can be flavorful. Italian-American chef Giada De Laurentiis also recommends using pre-made sauces to save time and avoid stress in the kitchen. So the next time you're making pasta and just don't have time for homemade sauce, turn to one of these high-quality, store-bought pasta sauce brands.