Give Your Kitchen Or Dining Room A Retro Glow With These Vintage-Style Glass Fixtures

When setting out to design the retro kitchen of your dreams, lighting cannot be overlooked. Throwback lighting can give your kitchen an aged look, and when you're striving to put together a space that is warm and inviting, choosing the right light fixtures can help bring just the right amount of welcoming glow into your space. In addition to considering the overall brightness of your kitchen, vintage designs and antique lighting can add uniqueness and inject personality into modern kitchen layouts.

Art Deco design of the 1930s often used lighting fixtures with glass shades covered in ornate embellishments, making them unique pieces that will add character and interest to your kitchen. Antique stores and flea markets may be the best place to source these pieces, but they can cost a bundle. Brands like Wayfair and Vakkerlight offer Art Deco-inspired lighting choices that won't require you to hunt and get lucky at garage sales or dusty markets. Should you decide to embark on an antique treasure hunt instead of searching for pieces online, keep your eyes open for glamorous, elegant fixtures with brass and bronze details. If you find lighting options that don't offer the desired brightness for your kitchen, you can use statement lighting to draw attention to some of these details that you are proud to display.