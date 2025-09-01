Aldi Has Non-Alcoholic Wine, But You Probably Won't Find It At Your Location

Many shoppers know that private-label Aldi wines can surprise, delight, and provide a quality companion to backyard spreads and dinners placed on a set table. Private-label products also mean prices can be a bit more affordable than booze picked up at other retailers. While there are red wines from Aldi to skip, there are also plenty of brands worth grabbing, like Aldi Winking Owl wine. For those looking for alcohol-free beverages to serve, non-alcoholic wine brands offer alternatives intended for mature palates. Some of the best options parallel standard glasses of wine and can be paired with foods to offer a pleasant tasting experience without the next-day hangover. Aldi's 0% chardonnay and 0% shiraz are some of the latest products available alongside the chain's popular alcohol-free Zerosecco.

Unfortunately, Aldi's alcohol-free drinks aren't exactly easy to find. Non-alcoholic wines are often tucked into displays next to wines that are fully packed with alcohol, and with a small selection to choose from, some hunting may be required to spot the few alcohol-free options. Additionally, the bottles that are stocked may not even be in the store and only listed online. Even browsing Aldi's site can pose some difficulties, as there is no clear listed category for alcohol-free beverages. Lastly, many bottles are only available in the U.K. and Ireland.