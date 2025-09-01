Aldi Has Non-Alcoholic Wine, But You Probably Won't Find It At Your Location
Many shoppers know that private-label Aldi wines can surprise, delight, and provide a quality companion to backyard spreads and dinners placed on a set table. Private-label products also mean prices can be a bit more affordable than booze picked up at other retailers. While there are red wines from Aldi to skip, there are also plenty of brands worth grabbing, like Aldi Winking Owl wine. For those looking for alcohol-free beverages to serve, non-alcoholic wine brands offer alternatives intended for mature palates. Some of the best options parallel standard glasses of wine and can be paired with foods to offer a pleasant tasting experience without the next-day hangover. Aldi's 0% chardonnay and 0% shiraz are some of the latest products available alongside the chain's popular alcohol-free Zerosecco.
Unfortunately, Aldi's alcohol-free drinks aren't exactly easy to find. Non-alcoholic wines are often tucked into displays next to wines that are fully packed with alcohol, and with a small selection to choose from, some hunting may be required to spot the few alcohol-free options. Additionally, the bottles that are stocked may not even be in the store and only listed online. Even browsing Aldi's site can pose some difficulties, as there is no clear listed category for alcohol-free beverages. Lastly, many bottles are only available in the U.K. and Ireland.
Aldi's 0% alcohol wines aren't available everywhere
To further complicate matters, there are a few states where you can't buy alcohol at Aldi, so regional laws and regulations may dictate what is stocked on the shelves, even if it's non-alcoholic wine. What you may find in one state may not be stocked in another store. This varies by country as well; Aldi branches in Ireland and the United Kingdom may seem to more regularly have alcohol-free offerings and pose less of a treasure hunt to those searching for alcohol-free bevvies.
Those who have managed to score some of this elusive alcohol-free wine have had mixed reviews, however. "I figured it would be gross, but tonight I decided to have a couple of glasses while I watched TV and it was actually pretty good," wrote one Reddit user, "I would buy it again. The best part is, I'm not going to be hungover tomorrow." Other buyers have gushed over the taste and have attributed non-alcoholic wines to continued sobriety. Some shoppers, however, have expressed disappointment over some of these non-alcoholic offerings and have mentioned the importance of reading labels carefully, as some bottles state the contents are still not suitable for pregnant people, despite being alcohol-free.