10 Smashed Foods You Need To Try
There's a simple prep method that's been blowing up on restaurant menus and social media feeds — smashing. This technique is pretty self-explanatory. It essentially involves flattening various foods to make them thinner (and often crispier!). It's something chefs and home cooks have been doing with burgers for years, but meaty patties aren't the only thing this method is fit for.
From veggies to legumes and even fruits, a diverse range of foods can be given a serious upgrade with a simple smash, and there are a few different reasons why this technique is so transformative. In an interview with The Guardian, food and drink consultant Lisa Harris explained the science behind smashing, stating that the food is "pressed with a potato masher to increase surface area and optimize the Maillard reaction, which gives those delicious crispy bits." This reaction occurs when the proteins and sugars in foods are heated, resulting in browning and the development of new flavors and aromas. Another pro of smashing is that it helps foods to soak up marinades and dressings more readily, and ultimately, it makes for a wonderfully rustic presentation.
If you haven't already tried your hand at this technique, what are you waiting for? Smashing can help you unlock superior flavors and textures, and it's remarkably easy too. So, here are 10 foods that lend themselves especially well to this tasty trend.
Potatoes
Potatoes are known for their endless versatility, with baking, mashing, and boiling all being notable prep methods. However, if you're looking to take your potatoes to the next level of crispy deliciousness, smashing is the way forward.
When making smashed potatoes, there's no need to peel them beforehand. In fact, leaving the skin on will yield an even crisper finish. Choosing smaller potatoes is the best approach here, and step one is boiling them until fork tender. Then, you'll toss the potatoes with some oil and seasonings of your choice. A mixture of garlic powder, salt, and pepper works beautifully, but you could absolutely throw some warming spices like paprika or chili powder into the mix too. Spread the coated potatoes out on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and they're ready for smashing.
You can do the smashing with the bottom of a glass, a potato masher, or even a fork. The idea is to create a single, even layer, ensuring the potatoes aren't overlapping. Brush each smashed potato with more oil and sprinkle on a little extra seasoning, then bake them until golden and crisp. They'll taste fantastic served with a creamy garlic and herb dip.
Burgers
It's the OG smashed food and for good reason. Smash burgers are made by pressing the ground beef mixture firmly onto the hot cooking surface (usually a griddle or cast-iron skillet) to create a thin, perfectly browned patty. And it's widely agreed that this technique yields a far superior burger than a regular burger. This is thanks to the larger surface area created by flattening the meat, which means more of the patty comes directly in contact with the heat. The result is a fantastically caramelized outer crust, and a juicy, tender interior.
To make smash burgers, start by splitting ground beef into patty-sized portions, and seasoning each with salt and pepper. Chill the patties for five minutes or so, then melt butter in a cast-iron skillet. Once the pan is nice and hot, add a patty. It should sizzle as it hits the surface. For best results, use a burger press or small saucepan to flatten the meat, as this will enable you to exert more pressure than if using a spatula. Once the bottom of the patty is gloriously charred, flip the burger over, and add a slice of cheese on top. Keep cooking until the burger is browned all over and the cheese has melted. Now you can nestle your smash burger inside a brioche bun with your favorite toppings, and enjoy that rich, caramelized taste.
Tacos
Smash tacos are an amazing way to enjoy the heartiness of a smashed patty, in a slightly lighter and even crispier format. A popular approach is crafting smash burger-inspired tacos, with ground beef, cheese, tomatoes, and shredded lettuce. First, you'll cook the burgers the usual way, by flattening them in a hot pan until well browned on both sides. Next, top small tortillas with the cooked patties and cheese slices, before folding them over and returning them to the pan. This will allow the surface of the tortillas to become wonderfully crisp, too. Finish with the fresh toppings, and serve with any sauces of your choice, such as ketchup, mustard, or burger sauce.
Traditional ground beef isn't the only option here, either. You can also whip up a batch of delicious gyros-inspired tacos using smashed ground chicken, and seasoning the meat with lemon, garlic, and herbs. These taste incredible topped with creamy tzatziki and a scattering of crumbled feta cheese. Alternatively, make vegetarian-friendly smash tacos by switching the meat for black beans, which are ideal for pairing with bold spices like chili powder, cumin, and paprika. Heat the seasoned beans in a pan, smashing them with a fork or potato masher as you go, and spread the mixture onto the tortillas before frying them or baking them in the oven. A dollop of guacamole and sprinkle of chopped cilantro will make the perfect finishing touches.
Chickpeas
Perhaps you've tried roasting chickpeas to make a crunchy snack or blitzing them into hummus, but chickpeas are also the perfect candidate for smashing. With this method, it's less about achieving a crisp texture. Instead, the intention is to maximize the melding of flavors and make the final dish feel a bit more comforting. This simple but effective technique involves heating the chickpeas in a pan with a medley of aromatics and seasonings and gently smashing everything together with a fork or potato masher. Onion and garlic are popular additions, while spicier ingredients like fresh, finely chopped chile, cumin, or Aleppo pepper will fit in just as brilliantly. Fresh lemon zest is also great for boosting the brightness. When it comes to the consistency, you can make this as smooth or chunky as you like by adjusting the amount of mashing.
Once everything is delightfully fragrant and warmed through, serve the chickpeas as desired. They're delicious spread atop a thick slice of crusty toast, spooned into a wrap with some crunchy veggies, or even used as a dip for crudites and crackers.
Brussels sprouts
We'd argue that Brussels sprouts are a seriously underrated vegetable, and if you're not a fan of these humble greens, perhaps you've just been preparing them wrong. Smashed into thin, bite-sized morsels, sprouts become beautifully crispy, transformed into a moreish snack or versatile side dish. This method is made all the more delicious with the addition of Parmesan cheese, which creates a layer of savory, golden brown goodness on the outside.
To make your Brussels sprouts smashable, you'll first need to boil them until tender. Next comes the smashing. On a baking sheet, flatten each sprout with the bottom of a glass or a masher, and add your toppings of choice. Brushing them with oil will help the browning process along nicely, creating that all-important caramelized flavor. And, if you're adding Parmesan cheese, consider pairing it with a sprinkling of herbs or spices, such as paprika, red pepper flakes, or Italian herbs. Once baked, the sprouts will be irresistibly golden and crisp, with no sogginess in sight. Try serving them with roasted meats and mashed potatoes to build a well-rounded plate, or simply present them as a shareable appetizer, perhaps with a creamy onion-garlic dip on the side.
Broccoli
Sure, roasted broccoli is great, but have you tried smashing your broccoli first? If you haven't got the gist by now, smashed equals more crispiness, more room for toppings, and a whole lot of caramelized flavor, so it's really a no-brainer. This method works especially well with broccoli, since it doesn't take much for those delicate florets to develop a charred, crunchy texture.
Begin by steaming or boiling the broccoli florets until tender (for about eight minutes), then drain and dry them thoroughly. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, smash each floret the usual way, with a glass or masher. Then, you can season them as desired. We love to brush the broccoli generously with a mixture of olive oil, garlic, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Finish it with a sprinkling of shredded Parmesan to create a mouth-watering cheesy crust. Then just bake everything until nicely browned. Smashed broccoli tastes great with roasted chicken or pan-fried salmon or even incorporated into Asian-inspired rice or noodle dishes with crispy marinated tofu.
Lentils
Lentils are known for their ability to soak up rich flavors, and they serve as a deliciously hearty base in a whole host of plant-based dishes. Red lentils tend to soften significantly during cooking, while green and brown varieties are better at holding their shape. But with the smashing technique, you can turn any lentil dish into something more cohesive and dip-like.
There are plenty of wonderful ways to prepare lentils, but cooking them with aromatics like onion, ginger, and garlic or warming spices such as cumin and turmeric is always a great idea. Canned tomatoes are also great for adding some complementary tangy-sweet notes into the mix. Once everything is heated through and well combined, grab a potato masher and press it into the lentil mixture until you have a thick but still slightly chunky consistency. You can enhance the smashed lentils further with some fresh toppings, such as chopped cilantro or caramelized onions. This dish is particularly amazing served with warm flatbread for dunking.
Smashed lentils can absolutely be served cold, too. Transform them into a vibrant salad by mashing them with lemon juice and tahini and combining them with finely chopped veggies such as red onion, carrot, and cucumber. This makes for a satisfying sandwich filler.
Berries
Packed with nutrients and sweet-tart flavor, berries are a favorite for enhancing dessert and breakfast dishes. They can be scattered atop oatmeal, baked into muffins and cakes, or blended into smoothies. But another way to bring out their natural juiciness is lightly smashing the berries with a fork. This creates a far jammier consistency than you'd get with fully intact berries, but one that's not quite as runny or messy as a compote. It's the perfect way to retain some texture while releasing some of that fruity goodness, and there's no heating or special equipment required.
Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are all extra tasty when served smashed, and you can totally combine multiple varieties together. Try incorporating a drizzle of honey or pinch of cinnamon to enhance the berries' natural tang. Smashed berries can be stirred into yogurt or ice cream, spooned onto crunchy toast with a layer of creamy ricotta cheese, or used as a topping for a stack of pancakes or waffles. They also make the perfect cocktail base, with fresh mint, lime, gin, and club soda all being excellent accompaniments.
Bananas
If you thought smashed banana was reserved for babies and banana breads, think again. This naturally sweet and gooey smashed food makes the perfect toast topper, and pairing it with some complementary ingredients can make it taste extra special.
Make sure to choose a nice ripe banana here, as this will be far easier to smash. It will taste sweeter too. You can either use a fork to smash the banana directly onto your toasted bread or do this in a bowl beforehand. If you've got some extra time on your hands, you could even caramelize the bananas first, by slicing them up, coating them in brown sugar, melted butter, and cinnamon, and baking the bananas in the oven. This will leave them even more flavorful and extra smashable.
With the smashed banana layered onto the toast, now's the time to go all out with some extra toppings. A drizzle of melted peanut butter, Nutella, or honey will give the dish an indulgent upgrade. Or, for a fresher approach, scatter some blueberries or raspberries on top. Toasted nuts or seeds work great here too, and toasted coconut flakes amp up the tropical flavor while bringing plenty of crunch.
Avocados
Smashed avocado on toast has long been a go-to brunch dish, with that combo of creamy avo and crisp bread being undeniably satisfying. When smashed, avocado becomes far easier to blend with other ingredients, and there are so many ways to enhance it.
Ripe avocado should smash easily with a fork, and it's completely up to you how chunky or smooth you want things to be. When it comes to add-ins, anything spicy works particularly well. Think red pepper flakes, finely diced jalapeños, cayenne pepper, or a dash of hot sauce. Garlic and avocado make for a dreamy duo, too, and the easiest way to incorporate this is by grating the cloves finely and stirring them through. A splash of lemon or lime juice is another great option, while fresh herbs like cilantro, parsley, or chives are a simple yet effective way to boost the avocado's natural nutty flavor. Or, if you're after a creamier finish, try crumbling in some feta cheese, or layering up the smashed avo with some creamy ricotta.
With your avo-topped toast assembled, serve it right away to prevent any unwanted sogginess. Feel free to plate it up with some other brunch classics, such as poached eggs, sauteed mushrooms, smoked salmon, or crispy bacon.