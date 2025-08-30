10 Smashed Foods You Need To Try

There's a simple prep method that's been blowing up on restaurant menus and social media feeds — smashing. This technique is pretty self-explanatory. It essentially involves flattening various foods to make them thinner (and often crispier!). It's something chefs and home cooks have been doing with burgers for years, but meaty patties aren't the only thing this method is fit for.

From veggies to legumes and even fruits, a diverse range of foods can be given a serious upgrade with a simple smash, and there are a few different reasons why this technique is so transformative. In an interview with The Guardian, food and drink consultant Lisa Harris explained the science behind smashing, stating that the food is "pressed with a potato masher to increase surface area and optimize the Maillard reaction, which gives those delicious crispy bits." This reaction occurs when the proteins and sugars in foods are heated, resulting in browning and the development of new flavors and aromas. Another pro of smashing is that it helps foods to soak up marinades and dressings more readily, and ultimately, it makes for a wonderfully rustic presentation.

If you haven't already tried your hand at this technique, what are you waiting for? Smashing can help you unlock superior flavors and textures, and it's remarkably easy too. So, here are 10 foods that lend themselves especially well to this tasty trend.