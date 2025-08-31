Why You Might Not Want To Cook A Whole Chicken In A Slow Cooker

Your slow cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances you own. It can be used to cook or simmer dishes low and slow, allowing your ingredients to develop and absorb rich flavors. If you're a fan of easy meals that don't require a lot of preparation or supervision, you might be tempted to cook a whole chicken in your slow cooker. However, that may not always be the best method.

Whether you should cook a whole chicken in your Crock-Pot depends on the size of the pot, the weight of the chicken, and the other ingredients you want to add. It's never a good idea to try to pack your pot full so there isn't room for ingredients to expand as they cook; that could pose a safety issue or result in some items cooking unevenly or not at all. In fact, one of our 12 tips for making chicken in your slow cooker is to avoid overfilling the pot.

Cooking a chicken whole might also end up taking longer than cutting it into pieces before you throw it in your Crock-Pot. If you cut your chicken up, you'll also have more room to add other ingredients like rice, onions, potatoes, carrots, and broth. If you're not sure what the best method is for making a whole chicken in your slow cooker, you can consult the appliance's manual or the manufacturer's website. Ready to get cooking? Check out three of our favorite slow cooker chicken recipes.