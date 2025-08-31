Why You Might Not Want To Cook A Whole Chicken In A Slow Cooker
Your slow cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances you own. It can be used to cook or simmer dishes low and slow, allowing your ingredients to develop and absorb rich flavors. If you're a fan of easy meals that don't require a lot of preparation or supervision, you might be tempted to cook a whole chicken in your slow cooker. However, that may not always be the best method.
Whether you should cook a whole chicken in your Crock-Pot depends on the size of the pot, the weight of the chicken, and the other ingredients you want to add. It's never a good idea to try to pack your pot full so there isn't room for ingredients to expand as they cook; that could pose a safety issue or result in some items cooking unevenly or not at all. In fact, one of our 12 tips for making chicken in your slow cooker is to avoid overfilling the pot.
Cooking a chicken whole might also end up taking longer than cutting it into pieces before you throw it in your Crock-Pot. If you cut your chicken up, you'll also have more room to add other ingredients like rice, onions, potatoes, carrots, and broth. If you're not sure what the best method is for making a whole chicken in your slow cooker, you can consult the appliance's manual or the manufacturer's website. Ready to get cooking? Check out three of our favorite slow cooker chicken recipes.
Three of our favorite slow cooker chicken recipes
Slow cooker BBQ pulled chicken sliders are the perfect thing to bring to your next potluck. They don't require a lot of prep work, are inexpensive, and are sure to be a delicious crowd-pleaser. This recipe only requires chicken breasts, BBQ sauce, brown sugar, and some spices. You can serve the slow-cooked shredded chicken on Hawaiian rolls and dress them up with coleslaw.
It might be summer, but cooking with your Crock-Pot won't make your house as hot as using your oven. If you're craving some flavorful and spicy chicken thighs, this slow cooker chicken and artichoke tagine recipe is for you. This recipe is flavorful, spicy, and comforting. But best of all, it's fast and easy to prepare. You'll just need chicken thighs, onion, baby carrots, red peppers, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, and garlic along with some spices, lemon juice, and chicken broth.
Chicken street tacos are a low-fuss summer meal that comes together quickly with the help of your slow cooker. This slow cooker Mexican chicken tinga recipe creates a flavorful shredded chicken that's perfect for taco night. It only requires boneless, skinless chicken breasts along with diced tomatoes, chipotle peppers, yellow onion, garlic, chicken broth, and Mexican oregano.