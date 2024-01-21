12 Tips For Making Chicken In Your Slow Cooker

A slow cooker's bread and butter is stews, soups, and sauces for a reason: the appliance wouldn't work without moisture. The closed lid ensures that excess steam is emitted from the cooking food, which goes a long way to keeping your food — especially your meat — succulent and savory. And since we all know how easy it is to watch a chicken meal go from tender and juicy to dry and bland, you should keep an eye on the liquid levels in your slow cooker. It's important for slow cookers to be either halfway or ¾ full of liquid so that your chicken is completely immersed and able to fully cook.

A good rule of thumb is to keep chicken covered by your sauce, stock, or broth throughout most of the cooking process. Adding the sauce at the beginning of the process won't only keep the chicken moist, but will help infuse it with all the other flavors swimming around in the pot. Of course, there are dangers when it comes to having too much liquid in your slow cooker. As anyone who has ever slurped a spoonful of watery, tasteless stew could tell you, it's an experience you should try to avoid. Thankfully, avoiding this flavorless fate is easy enough to do. Just don't overfill your slow cooker with liquids, and keep an eye on the ingredients you're using that could needlessly contribute to the liquid levels in your slow cooker. Canned tomatoes, zucchini, and broccoli are ones to watch here.