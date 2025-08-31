Don't Overlook This 1990s Kitchen Trend That Puts You In Control Of Your Layout

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chances are, your kitchen is what's known as "fitted." All of your work and storage space — aka, counters and cabinets — are like extensions of your walls, built into and around the room. In the 1950s, fitted kitchens became the norm as designers developed what they felt was a more convenient layout for busy housewives. But different trends popped up over the years, and one from the 1990s may make the most sense today, when all different members of the household are interacting with the kitchen in all different ways. Freestanding kitchens, or "unfitted" kitchens, are so flexible and versatile, it feels downright revolutionary.

While certain appliances must be fixed to connect to power and water sources, the rest of a freestanding kitchen is not built in, but rather consists of furniture you can move. While this design approach came into fashion in the '90s, that's not when it originated; in fact, the '90s style of unfitted kitchens was cottage-inspired, nodding to the freestanding kitchens with only a fixed fire source that existed for centuries. Cabins, cottages, country estates — they all would have freestanding tables as workspaces and cabinets for storage until the arrival of sinks, then modern ovens, refrigerators, and so on.

Because of the ever-changing ways we use our kitchens, the more rigid fitted layout may be one kitchen trend on its way out in favor of more personality, style, and versatility. Freestanding kitchens are more eclectic and artful, and make updates and modifications easier.