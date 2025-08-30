Is It Better To Bake Lobster Tails Directly In The Shell?
Lobster tails make for an elegant and flavorful centerpiece for a special homemade meal. There are numerous different ways to cook lobster, from broiling them to steaming the tails to juicy perfection. We interviewed Kory Foltz, culinary director at Sunseeker Resort, for his expertise on baking lobster tails.
While you should definitely grill lobster in the shell, Foltz sees pros and cons to baking lobster tails in the shell and out of the shell. Just as shells are the outermost protective layer for live lobsters, they are equally protective when cooking them. "Baking inside the shell helps retain moisture, giving you a juicy result," Foltz says, "but it can take a little longer." Taking the meat out of the shell means lobster tails are more susceptible to drying out in the oven but "the meat cooks faster, allowing for a nice golden crust and more direct flavor from the seasoning."
Foltz told us that the choice "comes down to whether you want more moisture or a crispier exterior." But it's pretty clear what his personal preference is to remove the meat from its shell to bake. "Cook[ing] separately allows for even cooking and gives you more control over seasoning," Foltz explains. "It's a balance between moisture and speed — both methods work, but the meat-out method is a safer bet for even/easy results."
More tips for baking lobster tails
If you're removing the lobster tails from the shell, you can butterfly the meat to make the exposed surface area even greater. This makes for crispier edges and a larger surface for seasoning. You could also pierce the lobster tail meat with a skewer to ensure it doesn't coil up as it bakes. If you're looking for easy ways to upgrade your lobster fresh out of the oven, sauces like Hollandaise, champagne sauce, and even a simple blend of herbs, lemon, and melted butter will complement its savory, slightly sweet flavor while compensating for any moisture lost during the bake.
As Foltz notes, keeping the lobster in the shell "helps keep the meat moist while cooking, but it's good to loosen it so it is easy to pull out after cooking." To that effect, we have a guide on exactly how to eat lobster tails, extracting them from the shell with a pair of shears. Loosening the meat before baking the shelled lobster tail will help it slide right out. Another way to maximize the flavor of shell-on lobster tails is to score them. Scoring is a technique that benefits plenty of proteins, veggies, and bread boules. Making a long, moderately deep slit down the center of the lobster meat will expose more of it which speeds up the cooking process and helps it absorb and retain any seasoning you brush on.