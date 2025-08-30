Is It Better To Bake Lobster Tails Directly In The Shell?

Lobster tails make for an elegant and flavorful centerpiece for a special homemade meal. There are numerous different ways to cook lobster, from broiling them to steaming the tails to juicy perfection. We interviewed Kory Foltz, culinary director at Sunseeker Resort, for his expertise on baking lobster tails.

While you should definitely grill lobster in the shell, Foltz sees pros and cons to baking lobster tails in the shell and out of the shell. Just as shells are the outermost protective layer for live lobsters, they are equally protective when cooking them. "Baking inside the shell helps retain moisture, giving you a juicy result," Foltz says, "but it can take a little longer." Taking the meat out of the shell means lobster tails are more susceptible to drying out in the oven but "the meat cooks faster, allowing for a nice golden crust and more direct flavor from the seasoning."

Foltz told us that the choice "comes down to whether you want more moisture or a crispier exterior." But it's pretty clear what his personal preference is to remove the meat from its shell to bake. "Cook[ing] separately allows for even cooking and gives you more control over seasoning," Foltz explains. "It's a balance between moisture and speed — both methods work, but the meat-out method is a safer bet for even/easy results."