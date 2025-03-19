The Absolute Best Way To Steam Lobster Tails To Juicy Perfection
Fresh lobster is one of those foods that we associate with luxury, reserved for special occasions and usually cooked by someone else. It seems that it is also one of those things that intimidates home cooks. But the truth is that cooking lobster at home is quite easy and rewarding — the key here is knowing how to do it right. To unravel the mysteries of how to steam lobster tails for juicy, tender results, Tasting Table chatted with Curt Brown, lobsterman and Marine Biologist at Ready Seafood and board member of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative.
"Steaming is a gentler cooking technique that yields tender meat and preserves flavor," Brown says. So what is the best way to steam lobsters at home? Turns out, size does matter. "It's important to choose a pot large enough to hold all lobsters comfortably so there is no overcrowding," explains Brown. A common rule of thumb is to use three quarts of water for every 1 ½ pounds of lobster. "I also recommend adding seawater or salted water to the bottom of your pot to enhance the flavor."
How you add the lobsters to the pot is also important. "Live lobsters should be added one at a time," Brown advises. "You should also periodically lift the lid (carefully) and shift the lobsters around, so they cook evenly." Use a large pair of tongs and oven mitts when doing this to avoid burning your hands and arms — steam burns can be quite nasty.
How long should we steam lobsters for best results?
Now that we know how to get started, the next question is how long to steam the lobsters so that we don't overcook them. While there are some visual cues that help us tell when they're done, Brown insists, "It's best to closely follow cooking times for steaming or boiling lobster, based on the size of the individual lobsters." Brown recommends cooking a one pound lobster for 10 minutes, while a lobster weighing 1½ pounds (which is the average size) should be steamed for about 14 minutes. For larger lobsters, plan on cooking a two pound lobster for 18 minutes, 25-30 minutes for three pounds, and 40-45 minutes for a five pound crustacean.
Following these cooking times, you can be certain that your lobsters will be done just right, fully cooked yet still tender and succulent. As far as visual cues to tell when the lobsters are done, Brown also offer some tips. "When the lobster is fully cooked, the antenna should easily break off the head of the lobster when pulled," he says. "The meat should be white and opaque." When done, you can eat the lobsters as they are, sprinkled with fresh lemon juice or dunked in warm melted butter. Or you can use the meat to craft a decadent lobster roll.
Should you steam the lobster whole or separate it into parts?
If you are cooking live lobsters, Brown recommends cooking them whole. "It's easiest to steam the whole lobster and break down following," he says. Of course, you should let the lobsters cool down a little before handling them; the shells will be too hot to handle directly off the pot. If you are cooking the tails only, make sure they are thawed if frozen and follow the aforementioned weight-to-time ratios.
While the big, meaty tail is the crown jewel of the lobster, Brown also offers a nifty trick for eating every bite of the whole critter, including the legs and tail flippers. "Once they've cooled a bit from the steaming, simply break the legs off the body, and roll any handy bottle or glass over the leg starting at the tip to push the meat out the open end," Brown explains. "I always start by cracking into claws and knuckles; they are sweet and tender. Then I crack into the tail and dunk all the tail meat in butter and eat in two or three bites. There are tasty pieces of meat in each of the tail flippers too!"
Watch this YouTube video to see Brown in action breaking down a lobster step by step. If you are not comfortable using your hands, use a fork or a pair of kitchen scissors to cut through the underside of the tail to free the meat.
What to do with overcooked lobster and leftover shells?
Mistakes happen. If you get distracted while steaming or boiling your lobsters or if, for some reason, your timer fails, don't worry: You can still salvage the meat by using Brown's techniques for pulling it out of the shell and using it in recipes. "The best option for overcooked meat is to cut up the lobster meat into smaller pieces and serve it in a dish that can be complemented by a firmer meat and offers some liquid or sauce to counteract the potential dryness of the meat, such as a mac and cheese or a lobster piccata," says Brown. He also offers a cautionary tip: "Make sure to add the lobster meat after the dish is fully cooked and ready to serve to avoid further cooking the lobster!"
After you extract the meat from the shells, do not discard them. You can make stock from the steamed lobster shells to use in a wide variety of recipes, such as a classic French bouillabaisse. "Roast the shells in a roasting pan with diced onions, celery, and butter in the oven at 400 degrees [Fahrenheit]," says Brown. "Stir them around a few times and watch carefully to ensure you don't burn them. Crush the shells in a sauce pot with a potato masher or a pair of tongs and add just enough water to cover the shells." The improve things further, Brown provides another tip: "There's also the option to add white wine. Add about 1 tablespoon of tomato paste and ½ teaspoon of paprika per cup of water and bring to a boil, then simmer slowly for about an hour. Once completed, strain through a fine mesh strainer. Use right away or freeze quickly for later".