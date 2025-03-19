The Absolute Best Way To Steam Lobster Tails To Juicy Perfection

Fresh lobster is one of those foods that we associate with luxury, reserved for special occasions and usually cooked by someone else. It seems that it is also one of those things that intimidates home cooks. But the truth is that cooking lobster at home is quite easy and rewarding — the key here is knowing how to do it right. To unravel the mysteries of how to steam lobster tails for juicy, tender results, Tasting Table chatted with Curt Brown, lobsterman and Marine Biologist at Ready Seafood and board member of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative.

"Steaming is a gentler cooking technique that yields tender meat and preserves flavor," Brown says. So what is the best way to steam lobsters at home? Turns out, size does matter. "It's important to choose a pot large enough to hold all lobsters comfortably so there is no overcrowding," explains Brown. A common rule of thumb is to use three quarts of water for every 1 ½ pounds of lobster. "I also recommend adding seawater or salted water to the bottom of your pot to enhance the flavor."

How you add the lobsters to the pot is also important. "Live lobsters should be added one at a time," Brown advises. "You should also periodically lift the lid (carefully) and shift the lobsters around, so they cook evenly." Use a large pair of tongs and oven mitts when doing this to avoid burning your hands and arms — steam burns can be quite nasty.