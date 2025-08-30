The Costco Party Platter Secret You'll Wish You Knew All Along

Whether you're hosting a barbecue, dinner party, or cocktail soiree, Costco can be a great one-stop shop for all your entertaining needs. It's got liquor and wine aplenty, massive bags of chips, and even fancy-looking disposable silverware. But among all of Costco's event hosting essentials, its beloved pre-made party platters should be at the very top of your list — especially if you prefer to plan ahead.

While you can always stop in and grab a tray straight off the shelf, you're not guaranteed to find the exact platter you were after. Inconvenient, to say the least, particularly if you were planning your whole menu around it. Luckily, there is a way to avoid this. Rather than risk a sold-out charcuterie board or stack of sandwiches the morning of your big bash, allow us to let you in on a little Costco secret: You can order the exact party platter you want in advance, and it'll be ready for you right when you need it.

All you have to do is look out for an ordering kiosk at the deli counter, which should have photos of the offerings alongside a stack of forms. Simply check off which type of platter(s) you want and note the date and time you plan to pick it up, then drop it in the request box. Voila! Just note that while you can certainly order far in advance, the deli department does require at least 24 hours notice before pickup, so placing your order sooner is always better.