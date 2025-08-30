The Costco Party Platter Secret You'll Wish You Knew All Along
Whether you're hosting a barbecue, dinner party, or cocktail soiree, Costco can be a great one-stop shop for all your entertaining needs. It's got liquor and wine aplenty, massive bags of chips, and even fancy-looking disposable silverware. But among all of Costco's event hosting essentials, its beloved pre-made party platters should be at the very top of your list — especially if you prefer to plan ahead.
While you can always stop in and grab a tray straight off the shelf, you're not guaranteed to find the exact platter you were after. Inconvenient, to say the least, particularly if you were planning your whole menu around it. Luckily, there is a way to avoid this. Rather than risk a sold-out charcuterie board or stack of sandwiches the morning of your big bash, allow us to let you in on a little Costco secret: You can order the exact party platter you want in advance, and it'll be ready for you right when you need it.
All you have to do is look out for an ordering kiosk at the deli counter, which should have photos of the offerings alongside a stack of forms. Simply check off which type of platter(s) you want and note the date and time you plan to pick it up, then drop it in the request box. Voila! Just note that while you can certainly order far in advance, the deli department does require at least 24 hours notice before pickup, so placing your order sooner is always better.
Ordering a Costco platter is worth the extra step
"Surely," you may now be thinking, "there must also be a way to order these online." Unfortunately no, there is no place to input your party platter request on Costco's website. "Can I at least call the store?" Well, you can try your luck, but there's no official way to go about it over the phone, either. Alas, the retailer's old school pen-to-paper system may feel a bit archaic (and like an extra hassle), but it is the best way to ensure you get the catering you want — and believe us, it's worth the extra step.
Among the deli department's special order platters is an artisan sandwich tray, featuring a mix of roasted chicken, salami, and roast beef fillings, topped with slow-roasted tomatoes, Swiss and cheddar cheese, and garlic herb aioli. At its center is a container of Grillo's pickle chips. Speaking from experience, this one is always a crowd pleaser. For a more seafood-focused fete, you can also nab the shrimp cocktail platter, which comes with the crustaceans already cooked, peeled, and deveined, served with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges. Lastly, there's a classic fruit, meat, and cheese board that's ideal for placing out as an appetizer. That includes bunches of green and red grapes, discs of salami and soppressata, and cubes of cheddar and gouda.
Given that each platter feeds anywhere from 18 to 24 people, they're no doubt an excellent shortcut to stress-free hosting. That holds even if you have to make an extra trip to the store to order one beforehand.