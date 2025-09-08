Laminate Vs Vinyl Flooring: Which Is Best In Your Kitchen?

Upgrading your kitchen flooring can enhance the beauty and functionality of your kitchen as well as increase the resale value of your home. When looking for the best flooring option, you should consider durability, ease of maintenance, cost of installation, and aesthetics. If you're trying to save money on kitchen flooring, two of the most popular and affordable choices are laminate and vinyl. But which option is best for your kitchen? There are pros and cons to each.

Laminate flooring is manufactured from multiple layers of pressed synthetic materials. It consists of a high-density fiberboard layer, a design layer, and a protective top coat. Although it is a popular kitchen flooring style for its affordability and versatility, it isn't very water-resistant. This makes it a risky choice for kitchen flooring. Not only should you avoid using a wet mop to clean laminate flooring, but it can also get damaged by exposure to water and humidity. This means that if you have a kitchen appliance leak or flood, you may end up needing to replace large sections of your laminate floor.

Vinyl flooring is made from layers of polyvinyl chloride and plastic or wood composite materials. It is durable, affordable, easy to install, and available in a wide range of colors and patterns. Vinyl is the best flooring choice for kitchens because it is relatively easy to maintain and is totally waterproof. This is particularly important in kitchens, where your flooring is likely to be exposed to water, steam, and humidity.