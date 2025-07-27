This Popular Kitchen Flooring Style Can Make A Small Space Feel Cramped
Whether you live in an urban city, a suburban apartment, or a house, the kitchen is usually the first thing that contractors cut in terms of size to save on space. But if your days are spent in the kitchen or you're into optimizing spaces, these few tips can help you make the most of your tiny kitchen.
Let's start with what we know — natural light can easily brighten up a space. Mike Belk, owner and founder of BELK Tile, "recommends light-colored flooring like pale oak, whitewashed wood, or even light ceramic tiles." (via Real Simple). With light colors, the light reflects off softer shades, creating an illusion of greater space.
For a kitchen, this means avoiding the commonly seen dark tiles, such as black, brown, or deep grey, as well as those with busy patterns. Stick to simple patterns such as horizontals if you must have a design on the floor. Alternatively, consider incorporating patterns into other elements of your kitchen, like the backsplash. Using larger tiles on the floor, that are at least 2 foot by 2 foot, and ideally the same color and type as other attached living areas like the family room or dining room, also helps create expansiveness. These tiles tend to draw the eye to the spaciousness rather than to the grout color of smaller tiles, which can be distracting.
How can I update my kitchen floor tiles without removing them?
Redesigning the kitchen of your dreams can be expensive and labor-intensive. However, if you don't want to remove the floor completely (as you might consider with a professional kitchen redesign), there are a few ways to update your tile without the added work.
A durable and fun solution could be as easy as reglazing with an epoxy coating. This could switch up the color of your tiles and give them a shiny, brand-new look, but it does require tedious prep. If this still seems like it is requiring too much energy, try renter-friendly tile stickers. While these can be finicky in placement and alignment, they offer a short-term option that can be updated every few years. These rely on sticky adhesives, allowing you to keep up with your style and swap out new designs when you're ready for a change. Regardless of the method, remember to choose a neutral or light color for your kitchen floor when trying to optimize space.