This Popular Kitchen Flooring Style Can Make A Small Space Feel Cramped

Whether you live in an urban city, a suburban apartment, or a house, the kitchen is usually the first thing that contractors cut in terms of size to save on space. But if your days are spent in the kitchen or you're into optimizing spaces, these few tips can help you make the most of your tiny kitchen.

Let's start with what we know — natural light can easily brighten up a space. Mike Belk, owner and founder of BELK Tile, "recommends light-colored flooring like pale oak, whitewashed wood, or even light ceramic tiles." (via Real Simple). With light colors, the light reflects off softer shades, creating an illusion of greater space.

For a kitchen, this means avoiding the commonly seen dark tiles, such as black, brown, or deep grey, as well as those with busy patterns. Stick to simple patterns such as horizontals if you must have a design on the floor. Alternatively, consider incorporating patterns into other elements of your kitchen, like the backsplash. Using larger tiles on the floor, that are at least 2 foot by 2 foot, and ideally the same color and type as other attached living areas like the family room or dining room, also helps create expansiveness. These tiles tend to draw the eye to the spaciousness rather than to the grout color of smaller tiles, which can be distracting.