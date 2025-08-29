This Ruth's Chris Steak House Side Deserves To Be On The Dessert Menu

Sometimes side dishes deserve to be slid into the position of the main event, and such is the case at Ruth's Chris Steak House. Though delicious steaks often command the limelight when dining at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, a la carte sides that can feed several mouths and voracious appetites (we're looking at the creamed spinach) are not to be slept on. One particular order blurs the line between courses, as the mouth-watering dish is so good it could also be presented as dessert.

After sampling nearly a dozen of Ruth's Chris Steak House signature sides, the sweet potato casserole emerged as one of the standout stars. Though you may have tasted too-sweet casserole, the sweet potato casserole served at Ruth's Chris Steak House has found the right balance of savory sweetness that makes it difficult to place utensils back down onto the table. The founder of the steak house, Ruth Fertel, created this recipe, and it is no surprise that the delightful dish has become a lasting fixture on the menu. The creamy casserole dish is topped with a crusty caramelized layer of buttery pecans. It's no wonder home chefs have tried to replicate the recipe at home.