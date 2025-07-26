The Ruth's Chris Steak House Side Dish You Should Only Order If You're Dining With A Crowd

Head to Ruth's Chris Steak House for dinner, and side dishes are probably not the first items that will command your attention. As you browse the menu, a lineup of delicious steaks may get your mouth watering, but we'd like to direct your focus to some of the side dishes that will always be a part of our order. After all, alternating bites of juicy cuts of meat with drool-inducing spoonfuls of lobster mac and cheese, garlic mashed potatoes, and sweet potato casserole is the kind of meal that leaves us dreaming about our next visit.

Unfortunately, after sampling nearly a dozen of the steak house's signature sides, one of the orders received a lackluster review. This less-than-ideal response wasn't due to taste, however. The creamed spinach is good — an upgrade on a classic creamed spinach recipe that has been passed down by generations. The result is Ruth's Chris Steak House's take, a comforting dish with balanced flavor and just the right amount of seasoning. The problem is simply the sheer serving size, which makes it ideal for several diners, Popeye, or an extremely hungry person who can eat fast.