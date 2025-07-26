The Ruth's Chris Steak House Side Dish You Should Only Order If You're Dining With A Crowd
Head to Ruth's Chris Steak House for dinner, and side dishes are probably not the first items that will command your attention. As you browse the menu, a lineup of delicious steaks may get your mouth watering, but we'd like to direct your focus to some of the side dishes that will always be a part of our order. After all, alternating bites of juicy cuts of meat with drool-inducing spoonfuls of lobster mac and cheese, garlic mashed potatoes, and sweet potato casserole is the kind of meal that leaves us dreaming about our next visit.
Unfortunately, after sampling nearly a dozen of the steak house's signature sides, one of the orders received a lackluster review. This less-than-ideal response wasn't due to taste, however. The creamed spinach is good — an upgrade on a classic creamed spinach recipe that has been passed down by generations. The result is Ruth's Chris Steak House's take, a comforting dish with balanced flavor and just the right amount of seasoning. The problem is simply the sheer serving size, which makes it ideal for several diners, Popeye, or an extremely hungry person who can eat fast.
Prepare to power up with spinach
Since Ruth's Chris Steak House's entrees are presented without sides, it makes sense that the a la carte items are larger and intended for multiple guests to share. You get a lot when you order a side of creamed spinach, and though the dish might be served warm, if you don't dig into it fast enough, you'll find that the plate will go cold quickly.
That being said, if you're dining with a crowd, an order of creamed spinach could be the perfect choice to keep a group satisfied and powered up on greens. If creamed spinach isn't your thing, you may want to try potatoes au gratin or roasted Brussels sprouts coated in honey butter. When enjoyed in between sips of Ruth's Manhattans, bourbon mixed with Southern Comfort instead of sweet vermouth, and served alongside aged filet mignon cooked in special broilers before being topped with clarified butter, this is a meal that will have you cleaning your plate off with little hesitation.