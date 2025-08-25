15 Tofu Dishes From Around Asia To Try Once

If you love to order Chinese food, you've probably come across mapo tofu at some point. The tongue-tingling dish is loaded with Sichuan peppercorns for an almost-numbing effect, while Doubanjiang (Sichuan chili bean paste) brings the spice. This, combined with aromatic ginger, garlic, umami-packed fermented black beans, meat, and, of course, tender tofu, makes the dish a firm favorite on takeout menus. But the very best place to try mapo tofu? That, of course, has to be where the dish was invented: Chengdu, Sichuan.

In Chinese, "mapo" doesn't always bring up images of a delicious tofu dish. It actually means "a lady with pockmarks on her face." And there's a very simple reason for that. Back in the 1860s, during the Qing Dynasty, a small restaurant in the town of Chengdu in Sichuan became renowned for its ultra-tasty tofu dish. It was the signature recipe of the owner's wife, who also happened to have pockmarks on her face. And that, the story goes, is how mapo tofu got its name.

That restaurant, now called Chen Mapo Tofu, is still open today. In fact, it's even recommended by the Michelin Guide.