Just How Accurate Are Those Preset Options On Your Microwave?

Microwaves are all about quick convenience and can be a lifesaver on busy days. We expect ease from our microwaves, and preset settings are just a further extension of that. Surely the brand has done this research for us to know the exact amount of time our popcorn takes to pop to streamline the process into the instant press of just one button, right?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but one of the most surprising facts you need to know about your microwave is that its presets don't promise accuracy at all. In fact, relying on those labeled buttons — like "potato," "veggie," or "frozen entrée" — to deliver completely cooked, tasty food is among the biggest mistakes we make when using our microwaves.

Why? The appliance functions by generating microwaves that catalyze activity among the water molecules in whatever you're cooking, and that activity creates heat. The waves come from a magnetron, and presets oscillate the magnetron between zero and full power for whatever amount of time each brand has deemed appropriate for certain dishes. These times vary across brands, and every potato or frozen pizza varies as well, so presets are inconsistent and unreliable. Rather than entering an exact amount of time for cooking at full power for a frozen dinner, you're relying on your microwave to guess, which can give you perfect, still-frozen, or burnt results.