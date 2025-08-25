This US City Was Home To The First All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

Whether the restaurant you frequent keeps fried rice and lo mein or cornbread and fried chicken in its chafing dishes, all-you-can-eat buffets are a quintessential part of American culture. With sprawling tables of food more grand than any classic restaurant's endless meal deals, buffets are a pinnacle of excess that could only come from Las Vegas.

The practice of staying seated while being served a meal was turned on its head in 1946, and we have Herb McDonald to thank for that. As a publicist for El Rancho Vegas, one of the Strip's first hotels, McDonald spread cold cuts and cheeses out to make a sandwich, but wound up using the ingredients to feed hungry gamblers in what would be dubbed the Buckaroo Buffet. The first buffet in Las Vegas only cost a dollar, and guests were given 24-hour access to eat to their heart's content. The spread featured casual foods like salads, seafood dishes, cold cuts, and other items.

Although McDonald's buffet idea wasn't exactly a money-making scheme for El Rancho Vegas, the reliable 24-hour schedule brought in a steady flow of customers, and the all-you-can-eat premise rapidly spread to other Las Vegas hotels and casinos. The iconic hotel's restaurant is, unfortunately, now a shuttered Las Vegas buffet missed by many, but McDonald's innovative ideas live on all across Sin City and the rest of the country. From 1946 onward, Vegas hotels and casinos enticed guests with gambling and kept them satiated with endless food options.