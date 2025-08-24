Your Nespresso Aeroccino Makes Mixing Matcha Way Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you think your milk frother's only good for morning lattes and making a foamy top for the occasional weekend Whiskey Sour, you're in for a treat. If you're a matcha enthusiast (and you don't mind eschewing tradition a little), you can skip your bamboo whisk and plug in your Nespresso Aeroccino instead. You see, as it turns out, it can help you whip up a perfect, clump-free batch of matcha with the push of a button. Simply sift your matcha powder directly into the machine, add the usual amount of water (a teaspoon per 2.5 ounces of water is about right), then attach the spring-loaded whisk. Press the button once for a hot frothing session, and voilà — smooth, creamy matcha in under two minutes.

If you're wondering why this works so well ... let's just say there's way more to making good matcha than just dumping that gorgeous green powder into hot water. Since the powder is very fine, it has an annoying tendency to stick together due to static electricity. You need to whisk the mixture vigorously with a proper bamboo whisk for it to turn smooth and frothy. This is where matcha falls apart for most people — perhaps they don't know the proper technique, keep making the same stirring mistake, or they skip the proper tools altogether. Traditionally, matcha bamboo whisks with fine tines are used to break up clumps and ensure consistent mixing. In a Nespresso Aeroccino 4 Milk Frother, the role of the tines is played by the spring built into the whisk. It'll help you break up the stubborn clumps for a smoother, tastier drink, in addition to giving it a nice froth up top!