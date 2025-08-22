The Absolute Best Whole Foods 365 Coffee, According To Our Taste Test
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whole Foods has earned the reputation as the best store for organic shopping thanks, in large part, to its 365 brand of organic products. Coffee is a staple that most of us cannot start our day without, and Whole Foods 365 Brand coffees use organic beans that are Rainforest Alliance Certified for a cup of coffee you can feel good about purchasing. Whether the private label brand is worth drinking is another question. So we tasted and ranked 7 Whole Foods 365 coffees to find the bags that deserve a spot in your coffee machine.
We based our ranking on aroma and flavor, hoping to find a robust flavor that isn't too strong or dark. We found a winning bag of beans in the 365 brand's Pacific Rim Medium-Dark Roast, While there are 16 types of coffee roasts, a medium-dark roast is one of the most common categories described as having a full body, light acidity, and a rich, complex flavor.
The Pacific Rim lived up to such a description, drawing us in with a delightfully robust, sugary aroma. Upon taking a sip, the aroma led to a panoply of rich, nutty tasting notes and a juicy, velvety full-bodied mouthfeel. The taste was strong but still had a smooth finish that kept us coming back for more. We loved that the Pacific Rim roast had a robust nutty sweetness, and the full body tastes great black while still shining through with a splash of milk or cream.
More rave reviews for 365 Pacific Rim
Since Whole Foods is under the Amazon umbrella, its 365 brand coffees are available online and easily shipped to households far from a Whole Foods location. We explored customer reviews on Amazon to find that people enjoyed this robust medium-dark roast as much as we did. One 5-star review described the Pacific Rim, saying, "Flavor is incredibly robust and smooth, with just the right amount of boldness that wakes you up without overwhelming your taste buds." Another review praised the Pacific Rim roast as, "Always fresh tasting, never bitter ... good caffeine content." This bag of beans has garnered repeat customers because, according to one review, "What I love about Pacific Whole Foods coffee is its consistency. Each bag delivers the same high-quality taste ... I highly recommend Pacific Whole Foods ground coffee to anyone looking for a reliable and delicious coffee."
If you're a fan of milk in your coffee, we think that oat milk might just be the best plant-based milk to add to your cup of joe.