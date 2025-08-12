7 Whole Foods 365 Brand Coffees, Ranked

Excitement and surprise are not the first things I want in the morning when I am trying to shrug off sleep, so I don't invite those elements into my morning brew. I doubt many people do. And while I have my old standby coffee that I make almost every day, it is nice to have options. So, I do keep an eye out and my ear open for new suggestions.

When I found myself frequenting Whole Foods more often, I started becoming curious about Whole Foods private label 365 coffees. It would be convenient to pick up a bag there instead of having to stop at multiple stores. However, coffee is not something I want to waste; it isn't generally a cheap item, and I don't necessarily like to experiment with a new brew unless I've heard good things. So, when I was given the chance to taste test them, I was more than happy to accept.

I rounded up what I thought would give a good overview of the flavors 365 presented and brewed them up the same way I do my usual morning coffee. Looking for a pleasant fragrance and a taste that I would enjoyably wake up to on a regular basis — something full and strong but not too dark or bitter — here is how these options ranked.