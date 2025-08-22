Create A Kitchen Supplies Holder Using These 2 Dollar Tree Finds – No Tools Or Drilling Required

Many kitchen organization hacks focus on cooking tools, appliances, and silverware, while supplies such as aluminum foil, zip-top bags, and parchment paper get less love. You don't have to shove boxes of these items into the back of your pantry and hope that you can find them later — with two purchases from Dollar Tree, you can create a neat and convenient home for these cooking staples.

All you need for this toolbox-free hack is a Dollar Tree Essentials White Wire Dish Drying Rack, a Dollar Tree Essentials Adjustable Over-the-Counter Towel Bar, and a place to hang your handy new setup, such as the inside of a cabinet door under the sink. This particular location keeps the organizer accessible yet out of sight. Simply hang the towel bar on the top edge of the door, slide the dish drying rack into place on the bar, and fill the spaces in the rack with your kitchen supplies.

Items that would fit include rolls of plastic wrap, foil, wax paper, parchment, and freezer paper; boxes of wipes, food storage bags, and trash bags; and even large scrub brushes and oven mitts. You can pick up many of these affordable baking tools and supplies at Dollar Tree to boot. On the other hand, smaller items likely can't sit in the rack on their own, but with some extra tweaks, your holder can be used for many more supplies.