Avoid This Sad Texture Mistake When Making Tuna Salad

Not limited to just vegetables or pickled foods, sunflower seeds make a nice surprise in a tuna salad as well, as they don't contribute a strong taste yet add a substantially toothsome bite, as well as a curious flavor note that most people don't expect to find in a tuna salad. If you have any potato chips lying around your pantry, especially substantial chips with a pungent flavor like kettle-cooked salt and vinegar chips, try crushing them up lightly with your hands as a garnish for a huge dose of crunchiness and flavor.

Additional textures aren't limited to what gets mixed directly into the tuna salad itself; you can also play around with texture depending on how you serve it. Lettuce wraps are a great way to add an element of freshness and crunch, as well as to turn the tuna salad into more of a handheld, easy-to-eat meal. If you're making a sandwich, toasting the bread will impart some crunch before you even taste the tuna, as your teeth have to bite through a bit of hardness when biting into the sandwich.

Although we do suggest you consider keeping one popular condiment out of your tuna salad, a spread of whole grain mustard on one slice of bread can add lovely tiny pops of texture as you bite down on the tiny pickled seeds. If you're still seeking more crunchy consistency in your weekday lunch adventures, try any of these 13 mix-ins to add crunch to your tuna salad to bring a bit of excitement.