Bring A Bright Crunch To Tuna Salad With Lettuce Wraps

Tuna salad is a delicious and easy meal that just about every tuna lover should have in their repertoire of go-to meals. It's also easy to make a pretty big batch to have throughout the week — if you're planning on doing this, then you'll want to have multiple options to enjoy the tuna salad. There's the straightforward method of making a sandwich with the tuna salad as filling, of course, but we have another idea for you to consider: lettuce wraps.

While lettuce wraps typically contain minced meat of some kind, a tuna salad filling is the perfect way to mix up the standard recipe. The lettuce will add a satisfying crunch to the tuna salad and makes a healthier alternative to serving it between two pieces of bread. Considering that tuna is already good for you — it is high in protein and contains numerous vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D and selenium — these lettuce wraps make for the perfect healthy lunch choice. If you want to make the meal a bit more filling, recipe developer Hayley MacLean has some suggestions for what to pair the wraps with. MacLean said, "While these are a great meal on their own, these lettuce wraps would go great with some steamed veggies or a light soup to keep the meal light and healthy."

On top of the health benefits, Tasting Table's tuna lettuce wraps take just 10 minutes to prepare, which MacLean says is one of her favorite aspects of the recipe.