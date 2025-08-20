Walt Disney World Vs Disneyland: Which Park Has The Best Snacks?
Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are known for having some truly amazing food. Many people visit the parks just to get a bite at one of the popular restaurants or snack stands, making food their priority, versus riding the rides or meeting characters. There are hundreds of thousands of videos online, especially on TikTok, where people post "what I eat in a day in Disney," and people simply can't get enough of the content.
When it comes to snacks, Disney goes above and beyond. Each and every park has a plethora of snacks on offer, ranging from iconic Mickey ice cream bars to unique character or ride-themed treats. Between Disney World and Disneyland, there's some overlap with the snacks, but there are also snacks that are unique to each park.
I've been lucky enough to visit both Disneyland and Disney World an un-countable amount of times. As a major foodie, I've also tasted a wide variety of snacks at the parks. In this article, I'm going to take the best snacks from a variety of categories, and compare them park to park. I will keep in mind the flavor, theming, accessibility, and novelty of each snack when comparing. So, hop on the snack train, and let's get into it!
Savory snacks
Savory snacks are easy to find in both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. One popular snack that can be found in both locations is the classic turkey leg, which is characteristically ginormous and found at many snack stands around the parks. The turkey leg is basically the same when compared location to location, so I'd say that's a great snack if you want something iconic and consistent.
For unique savory snacks, there are two major stand-outs. At Disneyland, there are hand-dipped corn dogs that people flock to. Specifically, there's a stand called Little Red Wagon, and it's located right near Sleeping Beauty's Castle. Here, there are hand-dipped corn dogs that are made completely fresh right before your eyes. There are also seasonal flavors that pop up, like a delicious blueberry and bacon corn dog. I've had a corn dog at both Disneyland and WDW, and I must say that the Disneyland corn dogs were better. From my experience, they were crunchier on the outside, warm and soft on the inside, and ultimately seemed fresher.
At Walt Disney World, cheeseburger spring rolls are a popular savory snack. They can be found at the Spring Roll Wagon in Magic Kingdom. They are perfectly crunchy on the outside, and the inside is filled with a ground beef and cheese mixture, almost resembling a Philly cheesesteak. It's not something that can often be found anywhere else, making it an interestingly unique Disney find.
Iconic park snacks
There are many different iconic Disney park snacks that park goers get on every single visit. Many of these treats, especially anything that is Mickey Mouse-shaped, are incredibly nostalgic — transporting people right back to their childhood. In both locations, a popular snack is the Mickey pretzel. It's widely available and is just about the same across coasts. However, Disney World, in my experience, has a much larger variety of pretzels in general.
With Disney World already having a larger square footage to cover, and double the amount of parks (plus all of the resorts), there are more opportunities for a variety of pretzels. If you like spicy flavors, you can get a cheddar jalapeño stuffed pretzel in Hollywood Studios or a stuffed Pepper Jack pretzel in Magic Kingdom. For my personal favorite Disney World pretzel, there's a sweet cream cheese-stuffed pretzel at both Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios that is to die for.
If you're visiting Disneyland, my favorite iconic snack is the Mickey-shaped beignets. While these can be found in the Port Orleans Resort in WDW, they are much more easily accessible in Disneyland. In the heart of Disneyland, they can be found in the New Orleans Square, and have also been spotted at other locations around the park from time to time. You can easily grab an order while running between rides. They are perfectly fluffy, covered in powdered sugar, and are such a fun snack to have in the Mickey Mouse shape.
Frozen treats
Both Disney World and Disneyland are located in places that tend to get fairly hot. Considering this, a frozen treat is the perfect way to cool down and relax. Both locations have a surplus of options when it comes to these snacks, and I'm going to share my top two favorites.
At California Adventure in Disneyland, there's a smoothie and milkshake shop called Schmoozies!, which can't be found in Walt Disney World. There, they have a seasonal menu that rotates throughout the year, and you can choose from a variety of truly delicious frozen treats. One standout is the Mickey Mint Cookie Shake, which has a minty cookies and cream base, and is topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, a red sugar rim, and two cream filled cookies that make the shape of Mickey's ears. It looks like this shake is available each year through the spring and summer, so if you're visiting during that time, definitely give it a try.
In Disney World, there's a hidden frozen treat that truly can't be beat. It's located in the French pavilion in Epcot, specifically at a snack stand called L'Artisan des Glaces. Here, you can get an ice cream sandwich that is made on a homemade French brioche. Your choice of ice cream gets scooped onto the bread, and then it's freshly pressed right there, creating the most gooey and warm ice cream sandwich you've ever tasted.
Baked goods
It wouldn't be a trip to Disney without indulging in some baked goods. Now, you could always get something simple like a cookie, churro, or piece of cake from snack stands or quick service spots. However, I want to highlight some baked goods that are special and unique. In Disneyland, there's a baked good called the Matterhorn Macaroon. This is one of my all-time favorite Disney snacks, not only because it's delicious, but because the theming could not be more perfect. The Matterhorn is a ride at Disneyland that is considered to be Disney's first ever thrill ride. It has a cult following, and to honor that, this delicious ride-themed macaroon is available at the Jolly Holiday snack stand on Main Street U.S.A. It's a sweet and light bite, and if you like coconut flavor, you'll especially enjoy it.
Over in Disney World, park guests are fans of a pastry called school bread. This is found in the Epcot World Showcase Norway section, at Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe. This bread is basically a large sweet roll that is filled with custard and covered in coconut flakes on top. It's incredibly indulgent, and it helps to immerse you in the world of Norway while you explore. Epcot in Disney World specifically has a magical way of transporting guests to the various countries through not only the design of the park, but the snacks and drinks that you can get along the way.
Non-alcoholic drinks
Beyond having things to snack on, it's always fun to get an interesting drink while exploring the Disney parks. Since Disney is a family destination, it tends to go above and beyond to create exciting and fun non-alcoholic drinks so everyone in the family can enjoy them together. One top drink category that Disney excels in is coffee, made with Joffrey's as Disney's official coffee brand, and it's great in both parks.
For a fun coffee, you'll want to get the Cold Brew Black Caf from Disneyland. This is located in Galaxy's Edge (the Star Wars land) at Docking Bay 7. When this drink made its debut in 2021, the internet went absolutely wild. The coffee is topped with sweet cream cheese and chocolate puffs, creating a dessert-like coffee flavor that you didn't know you needed. It's now available in Disney World as well at Kat Saka's Kettle in Galaxy's Edge in Hollywood Studios; however, we need to pay homage to the fact that Disneyland made it first — and many people say that it tastes better at the original location.
In Disney World, I highly recommend stopping at Pongu Pongu in Animal Kingdom. Here, you can get the Night Blossom, which is a slushy-like drink that has apple and lime flavors and is topped with boba balls. It's incredibly refreshing, and it matches the sci-fi themes of the Pandora area in the park. This drink definitely stands out in a unique way, and I always make sure to get it while in Animal Kingdom.
Alcoholic drinks
Just because Disney is catered towards families doesn't mean that you can't get amazing alcoholic beverages. If you're visiting Disneyland, however, the options are definitely slimmer. You can get alcoholic beverages in just two spots in Disneyland itself, but don't worry, California Adventure has many more spots to grab a great drink. One of the most popular locations for a drink is Cocina Cucamonga. Here you can get various cocktails; however, the margarita is my favorite. Depending on which season you're visiting, there are different flavors on offer like mango, jalapeño passion fruit, and peach. I love how they are filled to the brim in large cups, and the alcohol amount matched with the bursting flavors definitely gives you a bang for your buck.
In Disney World, there are many places to get alcoholic drinks amongst the four parks, plus tons of resorts. One of the most famous places to drink, however, is Epcot. Many people try to "drink around the world" by getting a drink in every country that's represented in the World Showcase. My favorite drink there's the Tipsy Ducks In Love, which is from Joy of Tea in the China Pavilion. It's made with black tea, coffee, cream, chocolate, and bourbon. I'm a huge fan of mixing coffee and tea, and the bourbon added to it creates the perfect cocktail.
Hot and hearty snacks
While there are great sit-down restaurants around both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, sometimes you just need a heartier snack to get you through the day. This category has many options, but I've chosen two that I find equally tasty, filling, and unique.
In Disney World, there's a famous snack called Totchos. You can get them at Woody's Lunch Box, which is in Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios. They are basically nachos with Tater Tots instead of chips, and they're covered in beef and bean chili, shredded cheese, queso, tomatoes, corn chips, sour cream, and green onions. It's served in an easy-to-transport bowl that you can take with you as you walk around the park. I love that it's a more child-like twist on a classic bar snack.
Over in Disneyland, one commonly seen hot and hearty snack is a chimichanga. These can actually be bought in most snack stands that sell turkey legs. They are extremely crispy, and are filled with beef and beans. I love how easy it is to hold them, making them a very transportable snack, and they are filling as well. When I discovered these in Disneyland, I thought that they were a surprising snack to find, since they're fairly unconventional in terms of theme park food.
Gluten-free snacks
I had to go gluten-free a few years ago, so I've quickly become an expert on all gluten-free food at Disney. Disney tends to be incredibly accommodating when it comes to any sort of food allergy or limitations, making it an enjoyable place to visit as a gluten-free person. At Disneyland's California Adventure, there's a snack stand called Poultry Palace. There, you can get breaded fried chicken that is actually gluten-free — as it's made with rice flour instead of regular flour. In general, it's incredibly rare to find gluten-free fried chicken just about anywhere, so the fact that you can get a quick order of these in Disneyland is what dreams are made of.
Another item that's hard to find as a gluten-free eater is beignets. This isn't just something that you can get at any shop that sells beignets, or even gluten-free bakeries. It's a rarity — and it can be found at Walt Disney World! If you visit the Port Orleans resort and head to Scat Cat's Club, there are the most delicious gluten-free beignets that you will ever lay your eyes on. Fluffy, warm, and sweet, these truly hit the spot every single time. I also love the ambiance of Scat Cat's Club, which has live jazz music that plays five nights per week.
Vegan snacks
Keeping on theme with dietary requirements, Disney has fabulous options for those who eat a vegan diet. Avoiding dairy and meat is no easy feat in a theme park, but Disney definitely puts effort forth to provide great food for every single guest. In Disneyland, there's one snack that is popular amongst both vegans and non-vegans, and it can be found at Cafe Daisy, an adorable quick-service diner type spot. The snack is called the Spring Garden Wrap, and it's made with romaine lettuce, quinoa, creamy lemon dressing, and toasted pumpkin seeds. This snack gives you a great boost of veggies, grains, and seeds — providing energy to continue your day in a satisfyingly delicious way.
At Disney World, there's a delicious falafel plate over in the Galaxy's Edge section of Hollywood Studios. Docking Bay 7 offers a plate that has chickpea falafel, roasted beet hummus, relish made with beets, cucumbers, and tomatoes, garlic toum sauce, and pita bread. It's hearty, warm, and has a good variety of flavors. My sister tried this one, and she said that the falafel was perfectly crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. She also enjoyed dipping her pita into the roasted beet hummus.
Popcorn
Who doesn't love theme park popcorn, especially if it's served in a fun, on-theme container? Both Disney World and Disneyland have great offerings when it comes to this well-beloved snack. There's actually quite a dispute on TikTok of whether Disneyland or Disney World has the best popcorn, so I dove in to find out what each had to offer.
One thing I noticed is that many people pay more attention to the buckets that are offered at popcorn stands versus the popcorn itself, which leads them to believe one location is better than the other. With just that in mind, Disney World does offer cheap refills if you have a popcorn bucket, but Disneyland doesn't do this. For fun popcorn flavors in WDW, Epcot and Hollywood Studios are the places to go. You can get options like sweet and savory, melted candy, caramel, maple, and even create your own flavors.
In Disneyland, however, I noticed that it's actually more common to see popcorn carts around the parks. Beyond the classic flavor, you can get special popcorns in many locations. At the Pop Cone near the Cozy Cone Motel in California Adventure, for example, the various flavors change constantly — with offerings like dill pickle, sour cream and chive, or white cheddar. For something sweet, you can also opt for flavors like chocolate, caramel popcorn, or even churro popcorn at different spots around the parks. Ultimately, I noticed the popcorn options stood out more in Disneyland — but it's hard to say who truly has the better-tasting options.
Special seasonal snacks
Disney likes to keep things interesting for its visitors, and this includes seasonal snacks. Whether it's for a holiday or change in the weather, there's always a rotation that goes on throughout the year. In Disneyland's candy shops and snack stands, one of the most popular seasonal snacks is the chocolate-dipped pineapple spear. It's available in the summer, and it's basically a large pineapple chunk that is covered in dark chocolate, a swirl of white chocolate, and then hardened to perfection. The refreshing juice from the pineapple mixed with the sweet chocolate creates a delectable summer treat.
If you're visiting Disney World during Halloween, keep your eyes peeled for special Mickey-themed ice cream and waffle treats. While they change seasonally, in the past, there has been a very popular Mickey Pumpkin Waffle Sundae. It was found in Disney Springs and served in a cone-shaped container filled with waffles, vanilla ice cream, pumpkin caramel, M&M's, and a pumpkin Mickey candy. It looks like in October 2025, however, there will be a twist on this treat — the Pumpkin Mickey Cone, which has chocolate ice cream, marshmallow, a pumpkin waffle cone, and a white chocolate Mickey. No matter which version you get year to year, it's a perfect blend of Disney-themed cuteness with a seasonal theme.
Which park wins the snack war?
After working through each category, I think it's clear that each park contains many amazing snacks that are definitely worth visiting for. Disneyland, which is home to the very first Disney location, tends to lean into the classics a bit more. With more availability of Mickey-shaped items like the beignets, ride-themed snacks like the Matterhorn Macaroon, and variations on classics like the corn dogs, it has a more nostalgic feel.
On the other hand, Disney World has a wider range of opportunities for snacks, simply because it has four parks versus two, plus more than 25 Disney World resorts. Certain snacks, especially in Epcot, tie in cultures from all over the world, which is special in itself. I think if you're looking for a larger variety of more interesting and unique snacks, Walt Disney World is the winner. However, if you want more Disney-themed treats, Disneyland may just be the answer.
Methodology
When comparing the two parks, I chose a variety of categories that park goers tend to gravitate towards. I found the most popular items in each category, using my personal knowledge and experience of eating in of both parks as well as what I've seen on TikTok. From there, I focused on the taste of the snacks, the availability, the theming, and novelty.