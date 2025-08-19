How Much Protein Do You Actually Get From Shrimp?

Protein is an essential part of every human's diet, but it's not until you start on a journey to intentionally get more protein in your daily meals that you realize how hard it can be. Foods that seem like they'd be protein bombs are quite the opposite, and others are covertly bursting with protein.

Seafood is one of the most underrated sources of protein, but all types of seafood and shellfish have different protein levels. Shrimp is likely perceived somewhere in the middle of the protein spectrum for most people. But these shelled swimmers actually have way more protein than you may realize. According to the USDA, a 100-gram serving of cooked shrimp contains 24 grams of protein. Compare that to a boneless, skinless chicken breast, which has 32.1 grams of protein per 100-gram serving, and you might be surprised at how close those numbers are despite.

Shrimp is also packed with a plethora of other vitamins and nutrients like phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, iodine, and omega-3 fatty acids. All in all, if you're looking to get a protein boost from your favorite meal whether it's a salad, sandwich, or pasta dish, shrimp might be the perfect addition.