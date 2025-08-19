How Much Protein Do You Actually Get From Shrimp?
Protein is an essential part of every human's diet, but it's not until you start on a journey to intentionally get more protein in your daily meals that you realize how hard it can be. Foods that seem like they'd be protein bombs are quite the opposite, and others are covertly bursting with protein.
Seafood is one of the most underrated sources of protein, but all types of seafood and shellfish have different protein levels. Shrimp is likely perceived somewhere in the middle of the protein spectrum for most people. But these shelled swimmers actually have way more protein than you may realize. According to the USDA, a 100-gram serving of cooked shrimp contains 24 grams of protein. Compare that to a boneless, skinless chicken breast, which has 32.1 grams of protein per 100-gram serving, and you might be surprised at how close those numbers are despite.
Shrimp is also packed with a plethora of other vitamins and nutrients like phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, iodine, and omega-3 fatty acids. All in all, if you're looking to get a protein boost from your favorite meal whether it's a salad, sandwich, or pasta dish, shrimp might be the perfect addition.
How does shrimp stack up against other protein sources?
Shrimp is an affordable protein that's been overlooked for far too long. There are plenty of versatile shrimp recipes from all different cuisines that make it a breeze to eat more of the nutrient and protein-dense shellfish.
Swap out steak for shrimp at your next fajita night and reap the benefits without sacrificing protein content. A 100-gram serving of steak contains about 27.3 grams of protein and ground turkey contains 27.1 grams of protein, per the USDA, so shrimp has nearly the same amount. Ground lamb only contains 17.5 grams of protein in the same serving size, so you'd be beating out that protein by using shrimp.
Shrimp comes out above many of its fellow fish and crustaceans in protein content. A 100-gram serving of lobster, for example, contains 19 grams of protein, and scallops have 20.5 grams of protein in an equal serving. Tuna and yellowtail both beat shrimp a bit in protein content with 29.9 and 29.7 grams of protein in a 100-gram serving, respectively.
Shrimp makes an amazing addition to all kinds of recipes. Kick the flavor up a notch with these sweet and spicy grilled shrimp, or embrace the delicate flavor of raw shrimp with a coconut-lime shrimp ceviche. Shrimp keeps well in the freezer when stored properly, so stock up and have it on hand for the next time you need a little extra dose of protein.