Here's The Maximum Amount Of Time To Keep Frozen Shrimp In The Freezer
Shrimp is one of the best proteins to stash in the freezer. It defrosts very quickly, is high in protein, and has a satisfyingly meaty texture that can bulk up an okra gumbo, enhance a grilled summer salad, or complete a Louisiana Po Boy. What's more, shrimp is low in saturated fat and is a good source of antioxidants, making it a healthful and yummy ingredient in everything from sandwiches to a seafood boil. If the sound of these recipe ideas is making your mouth water, it might be time to rescue that forgotten bag of shrimp at the bottom of your chest freezer. The thing is, will it still be safe to eat?
According to the USDA, "any frozen fish or shellfish will be safe indefinitely; however, the flavor and texture will lessen after lengthy storage." Fresh shellfish, like shrimp and crayfish, must be stored under 0 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's best to use it up within a three to six month period to benefit from its mellow oceanic flavor and meaty consistency. Alternatively, if you're using store-bought shrimp, inspect the expiry and use-by information on the packet to check how long it can be safely stored. If you're freezing a batch of fresh shrimps then make sure to label the bag with the date of freezing so you can refer to it later. Even if you think you'll remember, it's always best to label anything you freeze so you know exactly how long it's been in there.
Freeze shrimp in a single layer with the heads removed
The best way to freeze fresh shrimp for long-lasting quality is to remove their heads first, as they spoil quicker than the rest of the body. You should also freeze shrimp in a single layer on a baking sheet with the tails still intact before quick-freezing them. Once frozen, box them up, and label them for later. You can use freezer bags instead, but there's a risk their tails could puncture through the plastic so be careful! If you freeze shrimp in a bowl or stack them on top of each other, they'll freeze into a giant clump. Flash freezing them in a layer means they won't stick together when you box them up and will allow you to remove as many as you need for smaller meals, such as sandwiches or salads.
The absolute best way to store frozen shrimp without ruining it is to defrost it in the fridge overnight in a colander set over a bowl. The bowl will collect any moisture that drips off the shrimp and keep your fridge clean. Plus, your shrimp won't be waterlogged, which will help them to cook faster when grilled or fried, resulting in the perfect tender bite.