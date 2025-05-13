Here's The Maximum Amount Of Time To Keep Frozen Shrimp In The Freezer

Shrimp is one of the best proteins to stash in the freezer. It defrosts very quickly, is high in protein, and has a satisfyingly meaty texture that can bulk up an okra gumbo, enhance a grilled summer salad, or complete a Louisiana Po Boy. What's more, shrimp is low in saturated fat and is a good source of antioxidants, making it a healthful and yummy ingredient in everything from sandwiches to a seafood boil. If the sound of these recipe ideas is making your mouth water, it might be time to rescue that forgotten bag of shrimp at the bottom of your chest freezer. The thing is, will it still be safe to eat?

According to the USDA, "any frozen fish or shellfish will be safe indefinitely; however, the flavor and texture will lessen after lengthy storage." Fresh shellfish, like shrimp and crayfish, must be stored under 0 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's best to use it up within a three to six month period to benefit from its mellow oceanic flavor and meaty consistency. Alternatively, if you're using store-bought shrimp, inspect the expiry and use-by information on the packet to check how long it can be safely stored. If you're freezing a batch of fresh shrimps then make sure to label the bag with the date of freezing so you can refer to it later. Even if you think you'll remember, it's always best to label anything you freeze so you know exactly how long it's been in there.