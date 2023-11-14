Why You Should Freeze Shrimp In A Single Layer On A Baking Sheet

From cocktail party entertaining to spicy air fryer appetizers, shrimp is an excellent ingredient to always have on hand. Not only is it quick and easy to cook, but shrimp is practically unlimited in the ways you can customize it, and generally pretty budget-friendly. However, raw shrimp kept in the refrigerator will stay safe to cook and eat for only one to two days, according to the USDA. Because of this short timeframe, if you won't be immediately enjoying your shrimp, it's important to store it away in the freezer for freshness and quality. However, if you want to do your future self a favor, you can't just dump the shrimp into a Tupperware container and throw it into the freezer. For optimal storage, you'll first want to set the shrimp to freeze in a single layer on a baking sheet. This keeps your shrimp from forming into a giant frosty clump in the freezer.

Finding that your shrimp has frozen together is the last thing you want to discover when you go to cook it. Not only is the dreaded ice clump nearly impossible to separate but keeping the shrimp separate allows you much easier access for grabbing the specific amount you want to cook at a time from a large batch. It's best to keep all individual shrimp separate until the initial freezing is complete, and doing so is simpler than you might realize.