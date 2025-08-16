9 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Ice Cream Floats

Ice cream floats are a hybrid treat that's hard not to love. When the creaminess of the ice cream and the fizziness of the soda come together, it's a match made in dessert heaven. It's sweet, of course, but depending on what kind of soda you use, it can also have a lovely acidity that really ties the whole beverage-dessert combo together. It may seem like ice cream floats are super easy to make at home — after all, you're just combining ice cream and soda in a glass, right? But in reality, constructing a quality ice cream float can be trickier than it seems.

That's why we've compiled a list of some of the most common mistakes people make when they're making ice cream floats. We talked to some bonafide ice cream float experts, including chef Sydney Yocum, research chef at Creative Food Solutions; Andia Xouris, co-founder and CEO of Andia's Ice Cream; executive pastry chef Deden Putra of Pechanga Resort Casino; and Janice Kuz, owner of The Nines Emporium, to get the scoop on what mistakes to avoid — and how to perfect your next ice cream float.