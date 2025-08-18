16 Most Unique Candies You Can Buy At Five Below

You never know what you're going to stumble upon in the candy aisles at Five Below. If you're ever on the hunt for some unique sweets that you might not find at your go-to grocery store but do not have time to seek out a specialty candy shop, this discount store is the place to be. Though there's a wide selection of standard chocolate bars, gummies, and hard candies that you might see in any old snack aisle, you can also pick up out-of-the-box flavors, textures, and brands you've likely never heard of. Five Below also carries vintage candies such as Necco Wafers, Bit-O-Honey, and Pop Rocks for anyone in need of a trip down memory lane.

Whether you're looking for creative flavor combinations, novelty packaging, or flat-out delicious snacks, Five Below is sure to have you covered. Here are some of the most unique candies you will find at this chain.