16 Most Unique Candies You Can Buy At Five Below
You never know what you're going to stumble upon in the candy aisles at Five Below. If you're ever on the hunt for some unique sweets that you might not find at your go-to grocery store but do not have time to seek out a specialty candy shop, this discount store is the place to be. Though there's a wide selection of standard chocolate bars, gummies, and hard candies that you might see in any old snack aisle, you can also pick up out-of-the-box flavors, textures, and brands you've likely never heard of. Five Below also carries vintage candies such as Necco Wafers, Bit-O-Honey, and Pop Rocks for anyone in need of a trip down memory lane.
Whether you're looking for creative flavor combinations, novelty packaging, or flat-out delicious snacks, Five Below is sure to have you covered. Here are some of the most unique candies you will find at this chain.
Sour candy-filled chocolate bars
Both sour treats and chocolate bars are candy aisle staples, but what about sour chocolate? Look no further than the Toxic Waste Slime Licker Sour-Filled Milk Chocolate Bar. The name is definitely a mouthful, and I was inspired to create this list of Five Below snacks after I spotted the strawberry and blue raspberry flavors on the shelf.
Toxic Waste is a sour candy brand and claims to be the most sour candy on the market. Competing with brands like Warheads, Toxic Waste sells hard candies, gummies, sprays, and gels with different levels of its famous sour concoctions. The sour candy-filled chocolate bar, however, is one of its more unique options. Each bar is made with sweet milk chocolate and is filled with a thin layer of either sour strawberry or blue raspberry gel-like candy. Surprisingly, the candy filling is made with some real fruit and is enhanced with other natural flavors. To say the combination is interesting would be an understatement, but it's one you'll have to try for yourself.
Freeze-dried candy
A trend that has seemingly taken over the internet in recent years, particularly on platforms like TikTok, is freeze-dried candy. The satisfying crunch is a big hit for ASMR creators, foodies, and fans alike, and it is generally fun to eat. Though freeze-dried candy can be more expensive, Five Below sells over a dozen kinds that'll give you a flavor and sensory adventure you won't find anywhere else.
Among the freeze-dried candy options you'll find sour strips, gummy bears, marshmallows, and chocolate. Though the packages are light in weight, the candies are heavy in flavor. If you're looking for a good pucker, Raindrops Freeze Dried Sour Bites should have you covered. If you're into the idea of a Jolly Rancher with a twist, then give the freeze-dried version of the classic hard candy whirl. The list goes on. With so many options to choose from, there is sure to be freeze-dried candy at Five Below that anyone can enjoy.
Souracha sour candy sauce
You're probably familiar with Sriracha hot sauce, but have you taken the sour candy version for a spin? Souracha, which comes in a bottle that looks like a miniature version of the classic Sriracha bottle, is a red liquid sour candy sauce that can be poured on other snacks or eaten on its own. While you might be inclined to assume a candy that was inspired by Sriracha packs some heat, Souracha actually isn't spicy at all.
Although the packaging doesn't offer any indication as to what flavor it might be, Reddit seems to have settled on either strawberry, cherry, or a combination of the two. The ingredients list includes "artificial flavors" as well as "black carrot concentrate," though that's presumably to help it achieve its bright red color. Some of the suggestions for use on Reddit have included pouring it over other types of candy (like AirHeads and Hi-Chews), Takis, vanilla ice cream, and fresh fruit. In the same way people put Sriracha on everything, you'll likely end up wanting to put this on all sorts of candy, too.
Sour gum powder
In the 1990s, a new and exciting way to consume gum was made available to consumers when Bubble Jug by Iconic Candy hit shelves. Each little pink jug was filled with tropical fruit-flavored pink powder that, when chewed, would transform into bubble gum. Though the original was discontinued at some point during the early 2000s, a brand attempted to replicate the nostalgic treat, and the new version has popped back up in Five Below.
Sneaky Stardust has reintroduced powdered chewing gum to the world with a twist. In stores, you can find this magical candy in sour strawberry, green apple, and blue raspberry flavors. Just like the original it's based on, these colorful jugs are filled with powder that you pour, chew, and enjoy. Even if you never got to try Bubble Jug the first time around, you can take a step back into the '90s with this unique candy experience.
Sour gel pens
Five Below offers a wide range of tongue-burning sour candies that are as unique as they are fun to eat. Juicy Drop, which is the company behind Juicy Drop Pops, also produces pens filled with gel sour candy. While you can't take notes with these pens, you sure can use them to inject other candies with the sour gel. You can pour it on gummies, lollipops, or just straight into your mouth to get the full sour candy experience.
Much like the sour gum powder, the Juicy Drop sour gel pens had me feeling all sorts of nostalgic. After all, anyone who grew up in the '90s and 2000s probably remembers writing with brightly colored gel pens — or at the very least, they were aware of the gel pen craze. The Juicy Drop pens come in four flavors: Watermelon Blast, Knock-Out Punch, Blue Rebel, and Wild Cherry Berry.
Bean Boozled
In the era of social media and the popularity of various food-related challenges, these Bean Boozled jelly beans that you can find at Five Below feel right at home. For those who have been lucky enough not to be tricked into eating these jelly beans, the standard box mixes standard, delicious Jelly Belly flavors with some more unsavory ones, such as wet dog, toothpaste, and stinky socks. The Bean Boozled Fiery Five Challenge Jelly Beans, however, challenge your taste buds in a different way.
As the name suggests, the Bean Boozled Fiery Five Challenge Jelly Beans feature five different spicy jelly beans in increasing intensity. And yes, all of the Fiery Five Challenge beans are spicy. The flavors of the jelly beans are jalapeño, Sriracha, cayenne, habanero, and Carolina Reaper. This is more than just a candy, it's an experience — but make sure you proceed with caution first.
Tongue tattoo sour powder-filled satellite wafers
A classic retro candy, satellite wafers might not be everyone's thing, but they're certainly iconic. Satellite wafers, or flying saucers, were invented in Belgium in the 1950s, near the start of the Space Race. They consisted of two plain wafers sandwiched together with non-pareils in between them. The version you'll find at Five Below today definitely resembles the original flying saucer candy you'd find way back when, but with a twist.
Gerrit's satellite wafers feature tongue tattoos filled with sour blue raspberry powder. Temporary tongue tattoos were all the rage in the early 2000s — remember the ones that came with Fruit Roll-Ups? — so it's very exciting to see this novelty candy feature have another moment in the sun. The tattoos include dinosaurs, aliens, and mouths with tongues sticking out. The wafers are still plain, but they are filled with a zingy sour candy that'll wake up your senses.
Choco Boulders
Chocolate candies come in all different shapes and sizes, like bars, drops, kisses, and more. Sometimes the candy is filled, coated, or paired with other flavors to make each bite more dynamic. In other cases, it's made to look like something that isn't typically made of chocolate at all. In this instance, it's rocks.
At Five Below, you can fulfill your desire to know what it's like to chew on rocks by purchasing Choco Boulders. These are exactly what they sound like — rocks made of chocolate. Or as the product description featured on the package puts it, "chiseled soft boulders from milk chocolate mountains." In terms of flavor, they shouldn't be much different from any other milk chocolate candies you might find, but the packaging and decoration make them fun and different. If nothing else, who wouldn't love the chance to visit the milk chocolate mountains these candies hail from?
Hot and spicy gummy bears
When it comes to gummy candy, it really doesn't get more classic than gummy bears. Whether you prefer the tried-and-true Haribo or the naturally flavored Albanese gummy bears, you're probably familiar with the standard flavors and textures of this style of confection. They're typically chewy and sweet, and you can find them in a wide variety of fruit flavors. Every now and again, however, you might stumble upon a gummy bear varietal that really puts your taste buds to the test, such as the oh-so-spicy gummy bears available at Five Below.
Each bag of Pocas hot and spicy gummy bears features blueberry, apple, strawberry, and orange gummy snacks. However, as the name suggests, these gummy bears have an extra kick of spice to liven up each bite. While these are not the only spicy gummy bears on the market, they certainly are a unique confection.
Gummy nails
In many cases, playing with your food can seem rude or inappropriate. However, when it comes to the gummy nails and nail polish set available at Five Below, playing with your food is basically encouraged. On first glance, this gummy candy might look like a pretend manicure set you'd find in the toy aisle. However, it's actually a set of nails made of blue and pink gummy candy with coordinating bottles of sour liquid drop "nail polish."
Though this candy is meant to look just like a set of press-on nails and bottles of nail polish, these are good enough to eat. The packaging doesn't specify the flavors of the nails or the gel, but according to one TikTok review, they're supposed to be blueberry and strawberry. Hey, as long as they don't taste like actual nail polish, right?
Gummy Bagel Bites
Maybe you loved Bagel Bites as a kid. Maybe you survived off of them in college. Maybe you still eat them every now and again. Or hey, maybe you identify with all of the above. The savory little bite-sized pizza bagel snacks are a freezer classic, but imagine my surprise when I stumbled upon a gummy version of Bagel Bites at Five Below.
Now, if you are excited by the idea of a pizza-flavored gummy candy, then you might be let down by the gummy Bagel Bites. Though they look like mini versions of cheese and pepperoni-topped pizza bagels, they are actually fruit flavored. Though the package does not make it clear as to what those fruit flavors actually are, you can rest easy knowing you won't take a bite into a marinara and pepperoni-flavored gummy. They're a cute novelty item that any lover of Bagel Bites is sure to enjoy.
Gummy pickle spears
When browsing the shelves of Five Below, you can expect to find a number of food-shaped gummies, à la the candies inspired by Bagel Bites. There are gummy tacos, sushi, burgers, string cheese, Lunchables, ramen, and more. Alas, none of these gummy treats taste like the foods they are based on.
Much like the Bagel Bites, gummy pickle spears are a fun novelty item. They do not taste like dill or brine or any other flavors you might associate with pickles. Rather, they boast a sweet and sour green apple flavor. These candies are great for anyone who digs pickles, green apple candy, gummy snacks, or a good prank. You could try setting one of these on a loved one's plate next to their sandwich and wait to see how long it takes before they realize it is not actually a crisp and savory pickle spear after all.
Cotton candy
Cotton candy is not an inherently unique candy option, but the flavors at Five Below sure are. The classic spun sugar confection can be found at places like fairs and sporting events, and it typically comes in pink or blue. The standard cotton candy flavor is a combination of strawberry and vanilla, but in recent years, some more unconventional kinds have hit the market.
At Five Below, the cotton candy flavors swing for the fences. While the store does offer your more typical cotton candy types, there are some truly wild choices available on the shelves. If you're looking to expand your cotton candy horizons, you can try flavors like cookies and cream, orange creamsicle, s'mores, watermelon, and sour. And if you're feeling particularly brave, you can even try the buttered popcorn or pickle-flavored cotton candy. It's definitely something you won't be able to find anywhere else.
Chocorooms
Meiji, a Japanese brand that set roots in America in 2011, has been around since the early 20th century. The company, which is known for grocery store snacks like Yan Yan and Hello Panda, also is behind Chocorooms. These fun little treats first hit shelves in the '70s and have been bringing whimsy to snack aisles ever since. Before you raise an eyebrow at the thought of eating a candy that might be made with actual mushroom or is supposed to taste like mushroom, the only thing mushroomy about these is the shape.
Chocorooms are a combination of a sweet, crunchy cookie topped with a cap of milk and dark chocolate. They're crispy and decadent, and you won't be able to put the bag down. While the Five Below bag is resealable, it might be harder to save some for later than you expect.
Tajín gummy rings
There are a number of terrific ways to use Tajín, but some are less expected than others. Tajín, which is a spice blend of chili, lime, and salt, has long been sprinkled on fresh fruits and vegetables to complement the natural flavors of the produce. Wouldn't you know it, Tajín is also a great way to add some oomph to a classic gummy candy.
Five Below carries Tajín-coated gummy rings in peach and watermelon. (Side note: This snack can also be found at TJ Maxx.) The spice of the chili, the zing of the lime, and the sweetness of the fruit candy all join forces to create a really delightful and satisfying snack experience. If you are a fan of gummy rings but also appreciate a little kick here and there, you might want to pick up a bag... or five.
Sour Punch pickle roulette bites
Sour Punch Straws were first launched in the early '90s, and they've been a fixture of gas station snack aisles, vending machines, and movie theater concessions ever since. Over the years, the company has created a wide range of Sour Punch shapes and flavors, including one that turns your candy-eating experience into a game of chance.
The Sour Punch Pickle Roulettes Bites come in a package of various green-flavored bite-sized sour punch straws. The flavors are watermelon, green apple, lemon lime... and pickle. While pickle isn't an unpopular flavor on its own, it might be a little out of place nestled among fruit-flavored candy pieces. Funny enough, some users on Reddit are huge fans of the candy and wish the entire bag were pickle-flavored. Overall, the reviews are pretty mixed, but there's no denying that this is a unique candy experience. You'll just have to spin the Sour Punch wheel for yourself.