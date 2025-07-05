Why Is Freeze Dried Candy More Expensive Than The Regular Kind?

The candy industry has always been one for innovation. Across the globe, there exists just about every kind of flavor and texture of candy one can imagine. From sour sprays and slimes to stretchy taffies and creamy caramels, candy is a playground for our imagination and our sweet tooth. One confectionary trend that had gained significant traction in the past few years is freeze-dried candy. Perhaps you've come across videos of people crunching into gummy worms and biting through an aerated Jolly Rancher with ease on your social media and thought, "I'd like to try that." But, when you look into the costs you may notice freeze-dried candies are a lot more expensive than their normal counterparts. So, what explains this jump in pricing from the exact same candy brand?

Simply put, it's the extra resources, time, and labor that the added step of freeze-drying requires. The biggest cost that contributes to a higher price tag on freeze-dried candies is the freeze-dryer machine, which can be thousands of dollars. Freeze-drying as a process also takes several hours to several days and must be done in batches to prevent overcrowding the candies. All of this makes freeze-drying much more laborious than the standard production process of your favorite sweets, reasonably resulting in a higher price point.