Pistachios Vs Almonds: Here Are The Different Benefits Of Eating Each

It's no secret that nuts are part of a healthy, well-balanced diet. Today, we're taking a closer look at two staples — almonds and pistachios — to examine what exactly makes these small-but-mighty nuts so impactful. Nuts are staples of the Mediterranean diet, which is associated with world-leading longevity and globally-lowest disease rates. Thanks to their low levels of unsaturated fats and high fiber, both pistachios and almonds make for a great snacking choice for people with a wide range of dietary needs. However, their nutritional powerhouses are far from identical. Just like there are differences in drinking pistachio milk versus almond milk, there are distinct health-conscious reasons for munching on each nut.

One of their key benefits is their levels of healthy fats: 579 calories per 100-gram serving of almonds, and 560 calories per 100 grams of pistachios. Both types of nuts also offer similar protein levels, which can be particularly beneficial for vegetarians and vegans. However, their unique benefits might be better-suited to fit different people's specific needs. Almonds are a rich source of calcium, magnesium, and vitamin E, which promote bone health, skin health, and weight management. On the other hand, pistachios feature more potassium, B vitamins, and copper, which are better for gut health and blood sugar regulation. According to the Cleveland Clinic, pistachios are connected to lower blood pressure more than any other type of nut.