The 9 Best-Value Coffee Drinks You Can Buy At Walmart
It's no surprise that nearly two-thirds of Americans drink coffee daily. While the data tells us this is true, all you need to do is walk past your local coffee shop to witness the queue or sneak a glance into a fellow shopper's trolley to see what caffeine product made its way in. It's not just the toasty cup of java that is thriving — you'll see more and more coffee-flavored ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages making their way onto menus and shelves across the country as well.
From protein-packed espresso blends to indulgent iced lattes that taste more like dessert, coffee drinks have evolved far beyond your basic cold brew. Today's shoppers aren't just looking for a caffeine fix — they want personality and flavor in every sip. The savvy brands that produce these products are well aware of the popularity, and while the iced coffee addiction is real, so are the rising costs of these drinks.
Fear not, we scoured the physical and digital shelves of Walmart to find a variety of coffee drinks that are great value. We're talking lower prices than most other retailers, without skimping on quality or flavor. Whether you're craving a rich mocha energy drink to power through the afternoon slump or a creamy vanilla latte you can sip from the fridge, Walmart is a top destination for the budget-conscious coffee drink lover. Take a look at the list below to see our best value coffee drinks (based on price) that you can buy at Walmart. Prices listed are accurate at the time of writing.
Java Monster (various flavors)
If you like your on-the-go drink with a serious kick, Java Monster may just be the coffee drink for you. Born out of the Monster Energy brand, it's an energy drink-meets-coffee blend that has gained a popular following. It comes in a variety of flavors, including Salted Caramel, Coffee and Cream, French Vanilla, Café Latte, Loca Mocha, and more. The only problem is that it's not exactly cheap. At some retailers, you'll get as much as $3.49.
At Walmart, however, you can grab a 6-pack of Java Monster 11-ounce Loca Moca or Mean Bean for $11.48 — under $2 per can. The retail giant also sells a combo pack of the Loca Moca, Mean Bean, and Salted Caramel flavors. In this pack, you'll get 12 of the larger 15-ounce cans at a total price of $29.75, so less than $2.50 a drink. That's a massive deal on these larger-than-life cans.
Compared to some of the other large retailers, Amazon sells the monster variety pack of 14, in 15-ounce cans, for $58. That's quite a bit more than the Walmart option, albeit you'll get more flavors in the variety pack. If you're in the Northeast, if you compare the Walmart pricing to that of Shoprite, at the latter, you're looking at $3 per Java Monster. Whether you're stocking your fridge for early work mornings or need an afternoon jolt that tastes more indulgent than your average energy drink, head to Walmart for some Java Monster at a bargain.
Black Rifle Coffee Company Espresso Mocha
Hailing from Salt Lake City, in 2014, Black Rifle Coffee Company was founded by a U.S. Army Green Beret member who wanted to give back to local communities by supporting veterans, law enforcement, and first responders. The brand's mission is to develop its coffees with the same focus and dedication that was learned while serving in the military. It's definitely doing something right, with the company not only selling its range across the U.S., but it's also listed on the New York Stock Exchange. While it sells a range of roasts, it has also branched out to coffee drinks.
One particular ready-to-go coffee drink from the Black Rifle Coffee range that might interest you at Walmart is the Espresso Mocha. While you could go to the Black Rifle Coffee website to order for delivery, you're looking at $39.99 for a pack of 12 11-ounce cans. At Walmart, however, you can pick up a 4-pack of the same size for $7.84, working out to $1.96 a can. It's the same for the Espresso with Cream flavor.
It's an honorable approach by Black Coffee Rifle Company to support this noble cause, but you can still back the brand by purchasing from Walmart at a far more affordable price. Looking elsewhere, Walmart beats Amazon again here, with the best deal from Jeff Bezos' crew being a 24-pack of 11-ounce cans for around $60, so $2.50 each.
Starbucks Tripleshot Rich Vanilla
No list of coffee drinks would be complete without a mention of Starbucks. While the brand is renowned around the world for its cup of java, its ready-to-go coffee drinks have also started to gain in popularity. The drink we're featuring here is only for those who really want a kick of caffeine, as some customers have jokingly said that the beverage should come with a warning. It has less caffeine on a milligram basis, though, if you compare it to Black Rifle Coffee's Espresso Mocha. Either way, you're best heading over to Walmart if this is your coffee drink of choice.
You can get the Starbucks Tripleshot Rich Vanilla and Bold Mocha flavors from Walmart, which are infused with B vitamins, guarana, and ginseng, for $2.94 a 11-ounce can. You may think that's not exactly cheap, but compared to ordering from a Starbucks counter, which comes in at $4.95 in some cases, you're getting a bargain. As for other retailers, if you're in the Midwest, you'll pay around $3.79 at Giant Eagle.
If a drink with high doses of caffeine is a bit too much for you, you can also get your hands on the less-intensive Starbucks Espresso and Cream drink from Walmart at $7.98 for a pack of four 6.5-ounce cans. There are a few other flavors to choose from as well.
La Colombe Coffee Vanilla Draft Latte
The La Colombe Vanilla Draft Latte is a great option for those who like a cold brew coffee with a classic café latte flavor. With 100 milligrams of caffeine and a flavor profile that echoes the real vanilla ingredients, the company created a bit of a stir in 2024 when it decided to change the recipe. Following an announcement by Chobani, the company that had purchased La Colombe in 2023, of the launch of a new 11-ounce Draft Latte, the public wasn't sold. Some loyal followers were less than pleased.
If you actually prefer the new recipe or want a coffee drink with less sugar, you should head over to Walmart to get your La Colombe Vanilla Draft Latte fix. While you may pay as much as $3 a can at Amazon, at Walmart, you can get a 12-pack of 11-ounce cans for $27.99 — so around $2.30 each. If you prefer the Caramel flavor, you'll save even more, where you can get it at $2.10 a can when you buy a 12-pack.
If you don't have a Walmart close by, you could head over to your local Costco, but you may only find the 9-ounce option. Also, depending on the store, you may have to buy it as a 12-pack. The La Colombe Vanilla Draft Latte is a great coffee drink for those who are looking for gluten-free products or if you're lactose sensitive.
International Delight Ready to Drink Caramel Macchiato Iced Coffee
While the brand may be more well-known for its range of flavored, liquid, non-dairy coffee creamer varieties, it too jumped on the coffee drink bandwagon, adding its popular iced coffee drink in 2013. With a variety of flavors, including Mocha, Vanilla, Pumpkin Pie Spike, and even Reese's, among others, you can pop into almost any major retailer to find the drink on the shelves.
If your sweet tooth and coffee cravings tend to show up at the same time, the brand's Caramel Macchiato Iced Coffee is a wallet-friendly way to satisfy both. It's essentially a smooth, creamy iced coffee with a caramel twist that comes in a generous 64-ounce carton. At $4.64 from Walmart, it's a bargain compared to many other retailers. At Haggen, for example, you can expect to pay $5.99, while at Target, you're looking at paying about $5.19. On the slightly more affordable scale but still more expensive than Walmart, you can get it at Giant Eagle for around $4.99.
This is a great, affordable coffee drink that is ideal for those who prefer a mellow, creamy drink without the strong bite of cold brew. If you like your coffee more indulgent than intense, this one is definitely worth adding to your next Walmart grocery run.
Slate Milk Vanilla Latte Iced Coffee
If you're trying to get your caffeine fix and hit your protein goals at the same time, Slate Milk's iced coffee range might just be your new go-to. Unlike most traditional iced coffee drinks, this one has 20 gram of protein. So, while it might give you the caffeine bump needed when you hit the gym, it'll also give you a decent amount of protein to make that workout count. The lactose-free latte range has 175 milligrams of caffeine, no sugar added, and comes in a variety of flavors, such as Vanilla Latte.
If you're a fan of the Slate Milk Vanilla Latte iced coffee drink, then Walmart is your friend. You can get a 2-pack of 11-ounce cans for $5.96, which actually works out cheaper per can than buying the larger 12-pack for $35.75. The 2-pack is also more affordable than buying directly from Slate Milk, and if you do go directly, the smallest order you can place is a 12-pack. Even then, it's more expensive per can. As for other retailers, expect to pay more than Walmart. For example, Shaw's Supermarkets across Massachusetts charge around $3.49 a can.
So, whether you're after a post-workout boost, a midday pick-me-up, or just want a protein-packed coffee that tastes good, Slate Milk's Vanilla Latte makes a strong case. It's another great example of how Walmart gives you the best bang for your buck on coffee drinks.
Snickers Iced Coffee
Snickers certainly needs no introduction, but there are a few facts that you may not know about the much-loved treat. It goes all the way to 1930, when the first bar was sold for five cents. It's also named after a horse, and goes under the name Marathon Bar in the U.K. While its fame may have come from the chocolate bar, the brand is no stranger to branching out. In the late 1980s, the Snickers Ice Cream Bar entered the scene and is still around today, and in 2023, we welcomed the Snickers Iced Coffee.
Inspired by the beloved candy bar, this iced coffee drink blends the classic combo of chocolate, caramel, and peanuts with a smooth coffee base for a flavor that's more indulgent than intense. While it comes in an 8-ounce can, you can also get it in a bulkier 13.7-ounce bottle from Walmart. The larger bottle is currently on promotion at the retailer for $2.73 (at the time of writing). Okay, so it's still not exactly cheap, but comparing it to other retailers, you're getting a bargain for this wholesome Snickers drink.
Target sells the same product for $2.99, while other retailers, like Allen's, go from $3 and up. You can opt for the smaller cans that come in 8-ounce sizes, where you'll pay $19.99 for 12 at Walmart. At $1.67 a can of Snickers' deliciousness, that's not bad.
Bolthouse Farms Mocha Cappuccino
Bolthouse Farms wasn't historically known for its coffee drinks, but that changed in late 2019 when the company announced a new range of products that was going to hit the market in 2020. One of these products was the Bolthouse Farms Mocha Cappuccino. It's a blend of Arabica coffee, rich cocoa, and creamy milk, with 13 grams of protein added in for good measure.
At Walmart, you can get the drink in a large 15.2-ounce bottle for $2.98. Oddly enough, you'll pay more at the retailer if you order in bulk, with the 6-pack of 15.2-ounce bottles working out to $5 a bottle. So, if you want to stock up, just add a bunch of individual bottles into your physical or digital trolley. You can also get the Vanilla Chai flavor, with a reduced 7 grams of protein, but you'll pay a bit more at $6.48 for a 2-pack.
So, why go to Walmart for this specific coffee drink and not try other retailers? At H-E-B, you'll pay $3.10, , and at Kroger, you'll pay as much as $3.79 for the same drink. Fairway Market, on the other hand, charges a staggering $5.49 for the same product. This isn't the strongest coffee drink on the shelf — it's not trying to be. What Bolthouse offers here is a more balanced option for those who want a bit of energy, some protein, and a smooth mocha flavor, all in one convenient bottle.
Dunkin' Iced Coffee Mocha
So as not to disappoint any Dunkin' fans, this list would not be complete without including one of the chain's coffee drinks. While you may be used to getting your caffeine fix directly from a Dunkin' store, you can avoid the queue and do so from Walmart. You'll even save a bit of cash at the same time. While the retailer giant offers a few flavors of the Dunkin' Iced Coffee range, like French Vanilla, Original, and Caramel, it's the Mocha you'll want to look out for.
Coming in a 13.7-ounce bottle, it will cost you a mere $2.70 at Walmart. For whatever reason, if you opted for the Original, you'd pay $4.04, and for the Caramel, you'd have to fork out $3.75. At Walgreens, the Mocha would cost you $3.99 for the same size, while Staples sells the 12-pack for $63.39, working out to over $5 a bottle. At Target, it's not much better, with the bottle setting you back $3.19. Walmart is definitely a win here.
The Dunkin' Iced Coffee Mocha is not as high in caffeine as some of the protein-packed or cold brew options out there, but if flavor, convenience, and price top your list, Dunkin' from Walmart delivers. Whether you're restocking your work fridge or just need a reliable iced coffee to keep in your car, Walmart's pricing makes it easy to enjoy your favorite brew without overspending.