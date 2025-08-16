The 9 Best-Value Coffee Drinks You Can Buy At Walmart

It's no surprise that nearly two-thirds of Americans drink coffee daily. While the data tells us this is true, all you need to do is walk past your local coffee shop to witness the queue or sneak a glance into a fellow shopper's trolley to see what caffeine product made its way in. It's not just the toasty cup of java that is thriving — you'll see more and more coffee-flavored ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages making their way onto menus and shelves across the country as well.

From protein-packed espresso blends to indulgent iced lattes that taste more like dessert, coffee drinks have evolved far beyond your basic cold brew. Today's shoppers aren't just looking for a caffeine fix — they want personality and flavor in every sip. The savvy brands that produce these products are well aware of the popularity, and while the iced coffee addiction is real, so are the rising costs of these drinks.

Fear not, we scoured the physical and digital shelves of Walmart to find a variety of coffee drinks that are great value. We're talking lower prices than most other retailers, without skimping on quality or flavor. Whether you're craving a rich mocha energy drink to power through the afternoon slump or a creamy vanilla latte you can sip from the fridge, Walmart is a top destination for the budget-conscious coffee drink lover. Take a look at the list below to see our best value coffee drinks (based on price) that you can buy at Walmart. Prices listed are accurate at the time of writing.