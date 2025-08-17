This Kitchen Reno By Jenny Marrs Proves The Stove Can Be The Most Important Design Choice
On her HGTV show, "Fixer to Fabulous," Jenny Marrs is known for transforming fixer-up spaces into places of beauty. When approaching design projects, Marrs looks to tell unique stories with special objects all while keeping design plans personal and customized. In addition to offering valuable advice, like avoiding imitation marble when choosing a countertop material, she also encourages homeowners to step outside of traditional design norms.
In her plans to upgrade The Welcome Inn, Marrs recalls imagining the historic home filled with guests and considering which details might make the rooms seem more inviting. To revamp the 1870's kitchen area, Marrs knew that she wanted to bring together old and new charm in a way that was both simple and cozy. One of the key design features in the renovation that was responsible for making that happen was an attractive Italian stove with an eye-catching blue color. Set against a backdrop of herringbone flooring, delicately painted cabinets and drawers, the stove is framed by a trendy mosaic tile backsplash, resulting in a striking display.
"The gorgeous blue Italian stove is the statement piece and focal point of this space," Mars explained on her website. "It all turned out exactly as I had hoped," she gushed.
Marrying old and new to create alluring charm
The captivating blue grey stove is sourced from ILVE. The appliance is also available in a range of color options including emerald green, burgundy, and midnight blue, in addition to more standard color choices like antique white, glossy black, and stainless steel. That said, choosing a suitable colour for this (or any) focal piece requires some thought.
When selecting a color palette for your kitchen, determining the intended aesthetic of the space can help keep decisions streamlined. Designing the kitchen area is a way to inject a bit of personality into your home, whether you opt for a more classic style, something modern, or even a retro kitchen renovation. Choosing colors and patterns can directly impact the energy of the kitchen. Once a statement piece like the stove is decided upon, the rest of the details can serve to complement this choice. For Marrs' project, this included considering an easy workaround for the bad kitchen lighting in the space. Contrasting the dark stove, she explains, "We added windows to both sides of it to let in more natural light and brighten up the place."
Guests now visit and stay at The Welcome Inn, and use the property for events like weddings and celebrations. It turns out that Marrs' vision of creating an inviting place for people to gather has come true, thanks to a few focal point features like a gorgeous stove.