This Kitchen Reno By Jenny Marrs Proves The Stove Can Be The Most Important Design Choice

On her HGTV show, "Fixer to Fabulous," Jenny Marrs is known for transforming fixer-up spaces into places of beauty. When approaching design projects, Marrs looks to tell unique stories with special objects all while keeping design plans personal and customized. In addition to offering valuable advice, like avoiding imitation marble when choosing a countertop material, she also encourages homeowners to step outside of traditional design norms.

In her plans to upgrade The Welcome Inn, Marrs recalls imagining the historic home filled with guests and considering which details might make the rooms seem more inviting. To revamp the 1870's kitchen area, Marrs knew that she wanted to bring together old and new charm in a way that was both simple and cozy. One of the key design features in the renovation that was responsible for making that happen was an attractive Italian stove with an eye-catching blue color. Set against a backdrop of herringbone flooring, delicately painted cabinets and drawers, the stove is framed by a trendy mosaic tile backsplash, resulting in a striking display.

"The gorgeous blue Italian stove is the statement piece and focal point of this space," Mars explained on her website. "It all turned out exactly as I had hoped," she gushed.