The Kitchen Countertop Material Jenny Marrs Says Is Never Okay

If you're feeling fed up with your kitchen or are identifying the kitchen-design flaws you need to fix before selling your home, there's one crucial place to look: your countertops. Going with the wrong material is one of the biggest mistakes you can make when choosing kitchen decor. You can end up with something that doesn't hold up well, something that just doesn't match the rest of the room, or something so of-the-moment, it's no longer in style come next year. In order to avoid this mistake and instead create your dream kitchen — that's so timeless you won't have to worry about another reno for a very long time — heed the advice of an expert.

Imitation marble is the ultimate no-no for countertops, acclaimed designer and star of HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous" Jenny Marrs told House Digest. There are three reasons for this. For one thing, this imitation marble is just too busy. It's not neutral enough to tie into an overall design motif for the room, and it's hard to match with other elements such as cabinets and appliances. Secondly, it's always easy to tell it's a cheaper knock-off of real marble. You can still make kitchen-design updates on a budget, but for aesthetically-pleasing results, skip the fake marble altogether. That brings us to Marrs' other explanation, which is that this look was only on trend for a second. If you have imitation marble, it's one of the biggest signs your kitchen needs an update.