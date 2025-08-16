The Catch You Should Know About Before Using Panera Rewards
Panera Bread is known for being on the expensive side of fast-casual dining, and while customers can order the most affordable pick-two combos to save some dough (pun intended), it's even better to join the free MyPanera Rewards program. Signing up gives you savings on your fave items, personalized offers based on your past purchases, and even free delivery for 30 days after you join. But before you try nabbing a meal for pennies by saving up your redeem codes, there's a catch: Panera's program doesn't let you stack rewards.
While some of the MyPanera perks — like a free birthday treat — are undoubtedly great, you can only redeem one reward per transaction. In addition to no stacking, rewards expire after 60 days (though exceptions may apply). These are facts you should know as a Panera customer before you get your hopes up, only to pay more than you expected at the order counter. The best approach is to use your rewards strategically and figure out which ones will save you the most for each specific purchase. Even better, get to know which Panera sandwiches are the best and worst and which Panera pastries are worth buying, so you don't spend your money and rewards on a lackluster meal.
Do Panera's practices line up with other fast food rewards programs?
Panera might put a surprise damper on your extreme coupon dreams, but similar policies are not unusual. McDonald's only lets customers redeem one rewards deal per visit, and Chipotle doesn't let you stack rewards with other promos or coupons. If you're thinking of passing up on Panera's many sandwiches and grabbing one at Subway, you're usually allowed to use Subway Cash — its in-app rewards currency — in combination with other rewards. However, whether certain offers can be combined depends on the terms of each individual reward.
On the flip side, Wendy's lets you stack rewards and offers in a single order, whether you get food using its app or scan your membership at the restaurant. In a slight twist on reward stacking, Chick-fil-A has a unique policy that lets you scan multiple membership accounts in one transaction. However, only the final account scanned will be rewarded with points.
If you'd like to remain a frequent Panera customer, another way to save is to join its Ultimate Sip Club. For about $15 per month, you can get one free drink at any size for every 2 hours spent at your local Panera. This special program covers many coffees, teas, lemonades, and fountain drinks, and you also get unlimited free delivery and even more savings than with the basic MyPanera membership.