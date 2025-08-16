The Catch You Should Know About Before Using Panera Rewards

Panera Bread is known for being on the expensive side of fast-casual dining, and while customers can order the most affordable pick-two combos to save some dough (pun intended), it's even better to join the free MyPanera Rewards program. Signing up gives you savings on your fave items, personalized offers based on your past purchases, and even free delivery for 30 days after you join. But before you try nabbing a meal for pennies by saving up your redeem codes, there's a catch: Panera's program doesn't let you stack rewards.

While some of the MyPanera perks — like a free birthday treat — are undoubtedly great, you can only redeem one reward per transaction. In addition to no stacking, rewards expire after 60 days (though exceptions may apply). These are facts you should know as a Panera customer before you get your hopes up, only to pay more than you expected at the order counter. The best approach is to use your rewards strategically and figure out which ones will save you the most for each specific purchase. Even better, get to know which Panera sandwiches are the best and worst and which Panera pastries are worth buying, so you don't spend your money and rewards on a lackluster meal.