Mix Mascarpone With These Staple Ingredients For Party Spreads No One Can Resist
Hosting a party doesn't need to be a lot of work; you just need to have a few tricks up your sleeve that are going to make life easier. And one such trick is that a simple tub of mascarpone can be transformed into a dazzling variety of sweet or savory spreads that are sure to wow your guests.
While mascarpone is a deliciously creamy spread on its own, it doesn't take much to give it a twist. With that in mind, we've rounded up some of our favorite ideas that don't require any cooking, and use simple ingredients you might already have in the fridge or pantry. You will, of course, need mascarpone for all of these recipes, so while there are mascarpone substitutes that work in other dishes, this is the time to stick to the real thing.
Even if spreads aren't going to form the bulk of your party fare, by the time you've added an array of crackers, vegetable crudités, and other items for dipping or scooping, you might be surprised by what a sizeable platter you can create.
Savory mascarpone spreads
Savory mascarpone spreads will give you the most options, whether you make one or two to serve as an appetizer, or make a variety as a feature grazing board. The simplest way to add a new taste to mascarpone is to mix in fresh or dried herbs and spices. If you have garlic, dried oregano, and basil, you can make a spread with Italian flavors to pair with crudites or crusty bread.
If you're raiding the pantry for inspiration, a jar of roasted red peppers or oil-packed sundried tomatoes will turn mascarpone into a vibrant Mediterranean spread. Serve with toasted pita chips or grissini and top with a sprinkle of chili flakes.
By whipping in blue cheese or feta, you will not only give the mascarpone a punch of flavor, but it's also a great way to make a small amount of cheese feed more people. And if your spreads form part of a cheeseboard, mascarpone with honey and thyme strikes that balance between sweet and savory that pairs well with nuts, dried fruit, and herb and garlic crackers.
Sweet mascarpone spreads
When it comes to desserts, mascarpone might be most famously used for tiramisu, but the creamy base is versatile enough to be combined with a wide range of flavors. With maple syrup and cinnamon, it's a simple but delicious topping for pancakes, an accompaniment to grilled stone fruit as part of a barbecue lunch, or a way to elevate slices of toasted banana bread.
Mash in berries or mix in strawberry jam and a little lemon zest, and it's the start of an elegant afternoon tea. Serve with shortbread cookies, cubes of sponge cake, and sEarl Grey weet tea. If you want something with a more decadent dessert feel, mix mascarpone with Nutella or melted chocolate. Spread on mini Dutch babies for an easy brunch canape, serve with pretzels for dipping to create a sweet and salty contrast, or add to a platter with graham crackers and marshmallows for all the classic flavors of s'mores.