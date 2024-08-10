Make Mini Dutch Babies For An Easy, Sharable Brunch

If you're a lover of all things fluffy and pancake-y, then surely you know of the magic that is a Dutch baby. These breakfast treats with a surprising origin story are characterized by a crepe-like texture that, when cooked, puffs up to a fluffy consistency, giving the resulting dish a unique interplay of different textures with a custard-like center that is surrounded by puffy, delicately cooked pancake batter. Somewhat similar to a popover, Dutch babies can be prepared as either sweet or savory depending on your taste preferences. If you've been looking for a way to step up your brunch game to the next level, try miniaturizing a classic fluffy Dutch baby recipe into silver-dollar style offerings, perfect for sharing and dressing however you and your brunch guests like.

Mini Dutch babies are easy to make — particularly with the use of a muffin tin — and are an excellent way to deviate from the norm of a full-sized skillet-cooked Dutch baby. Keeping everything separated in a muffin tin to produce smaller portion sizes of a Dutch baby will allow you the freedom to prepare each one using a range of different toppings and accouterment to accommodate all of your guests' desires. Using sprigs of dill and crème fraîche or a strawberry compote with a drizzle of Nutella, you can customize everyone's brunchtime Dutch baby to perfection.