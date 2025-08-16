The Walmart Great Value Ice Cream Flavor We Absolutely Hated

Stocking your freezer with ice cream can help banish sweet cravings as you whip up treats quickly. Whether mixing up milkshakes, topping brownies, or serving slices of pie with neat scoops, ice cream can upgrade desserts and midafternoon snacks. What better way to facilitate these sweet recipes than with affordable tubs of ice cream? That's exactly what Walmart offers with its Great Value brand. Running at just over $3 for a tub of 48 fluid ounces, Walmart's collection of flavors can be smart purchases. To help make buying decisions easier, we ranked 15 Walmart Great Value Ice Cream flavors and were surprised to discover that cost-friendly certainly doesn't have to mean short on taste. The Great Value brand is cranking out many delicious flavors with the kind of smooth, creamy texture you'd expect from a decent scoop of ice cream. Unfortunately, one flavor was a clear disappointment for our team.

Great Value's Vanilla Bean ice cream flavor is not only plain, but its vanilla flavor tastes artificial — and our team isn't the only ones who think this way. Confused Redditors have also taken to the boards to remark on the strangeness of the ice cream, noting that the flavor makes the ice cream inedible and stating that they noticed an off-putting aroma from the product.