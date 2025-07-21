Give Your Ice Cream Sandwiches A Textural Boost With This Frozen Fruit

Sometimes a dessert, other times a snack, ice cream sandwiches have a playful duality that makes them the perpetual summertime favorite. Their cold, sugary layers of sweetness cut through the sweltering heat, with a palm-sized portability to follow you anywhere. How can you not love them? You'll adore them even more with slices of frozen bananas in between, leveling up this childhood treat's texture and flavor in a surprisingly simple twist.

Freezing bananas can elevate this already versatile and creamy fruit even further. That signature starchy softness turns into a perfect in-between of frosty and creamy. As you sink your teeth into the ice cream sandwich, that texture is a flicker of excitement hidden in the usual familiarities. One layer of softness follows another, with the crumbly cookies slowly sinking into the velvety smooth ice cream, and that's when the chewy-soft frozen bananas pop up — a delightful surprise every time.

Frozen bananas also belong in ice cream sandwiches thanks to its ability to bridge the flavor gaps between the different ingredients. Its sweetness — both sugary and fresh at the same time — perfectly aligns with that of the ice cream. That very lightness also helps mellow out heavier flavors, so even if the cookies are cloyingly sweet, this fruit can still keep the overall taste profile balanced.