10 Signs Your Silverware Is Valuable

For many homebodies, the kitchen is a sanctuary — a place where they escape the chaos, be creative, relax with family, and entertain friends. For some, it's also a treasure trove waiting to be discovered. No, we're not talking about digging up the floorboards to find a hidden bag of coins; we're referring to what may be lying right inside your kitchen drawers or on your shelves. Nestled among those familiar forks, spoons, plates, and cups may lie a small fortune.

Whether inherited from a grandparent, uncovered at a weekend market, or you've been gifted valuable vintage kitchen decor, the silverware lying around your kitchen may be worth a great deal more than you expect. But, before you rush off to your local auctioneer with a bag of silver cutlery, you need to know the difference between genuine treasure and pretenders.

Knowing how to differentiate sterling silver and silver-plated is the first step. Sterling silver, at 92.5% silver, is quite valuable, whereas items that are silver-plated won't fetch the high price you may think. If you know what to look for, however, you'll be able to get a good idea whether you're sitting on a hidden fortune or a fancy fake. From hallmarks and magnetism to simple home tests, here are a few ways that you can test whether or not your silverware is the real deal.