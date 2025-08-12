The Worst 7-Eleven Sandwich Is Soggy And Sad

We love the convenience of ready-to-go snacks and meals, and at 7-Eleven, you can find both. We tried 10 snacks from 7-Eleven and discovered plenty of delicious pork rinds, breakfast sandwiches, and ice cream options, so that no matter what time of day you sneak into one of these stores, you can find a treat that is worth both your money and your time. In addition to tempting chips and cheesecake bites, the international brand has pre-made sandwiches on display. To help you make easier buying decisions the next time you find yourself staring at options with a grumbling stomach, we ranked seven sandwiches we picked up at 7-Eleven. While the Simply Egg Salad Sandwich topped our list, the Classic Italian-Style Sub was a colossal disappointment and fell into the dead last position.

The Italian sub is by design a delicious recipe of meat, cheese, and vegetables packaged in bread that strikes the right balance of crunchy exterior and pillowy middle. Unfortunately, 7-Eleven's version was simply sad. Fresh veggies are nowhere to be found inside this sandwich, and if you're a fan of sauces on your sammies, this is also a missing ingredient.