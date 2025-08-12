The Worst 7-Eleven Sandwich Is Soggy And Sad
We love the convenience of ready-to-go snacks and meals, and at 7-Eleven, you can find both. We tried 10 snacks from 7-Eleven and discovered plenty of delicious pork rinds, breakfast sandwiches, and ice cream options, so that no matter what time of day you sneak into one of these stores, you can find a treat that is worth both your money and your time. In addition to tempting chips and cheesecake bites, the international brand has pre-made sandwiches on display. To help you make easier buying decisions the next time you find yourself staring at options with a grumbling stomach, we ranked seven sandwiches we picked up at 7-Eleven. While the Simply Egg Salad Sandwich topped our list, the Classic Italian-Style Sub was a colossal disappointment and fell into the dead last position.
The Italian sub is by design a delicious recipe of meat, cheese, and vegetables packaged in bread that strikes the right balance of crunchy exterior and pillowy middle. Unfortunately, 7-Eleven's version was simply sad. Fresh veggies are nowhere to be found inside this sandwich, and if you're a fan of sauces on your sammies, this is also a missing ingredient.
Finding a solution for lunchtime hunger pangs
Sure, on 7-Eleven's sorry excuse for an Italian sub, you'll find some unintentionally-chosen pieces of pepperoni, ham, salami, and provolone, but these lackluster ingredients are lacking in the flavor department. We do understand that sandwiches packaged for convenience can get wilted over time, particularly when stacked with veggies and sauce, but this sorry excuse for a sandwich is a completely missable option. Should you happen to pick up this disaster of a dish in a hurry, be sure to grab some extra condiments to slather on top of the sandwich before heading out of the store. An extra sprinkle of salt and pepper may also help make this more palatable.
If you are craving the actual taste of an Italian sub that is made well, one that is packed with a pickled cherry pepper spread, drizzled with red wine vinaigrette, and offers that irresistible presentation of a hoagie layered with salami, mortadella, prosciutto, provolone, and fresh veggies, we recommend compiling this recipe for yourself at home. If you're faced with the options of 7-Eleven sandwiches and have no other choice to banish lunchtime cravings, reach for the Deluxe Triple Slam Pretzel Sub or the Simply Chicken Salad Sandwich instead.