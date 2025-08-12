Why You Should Reconsider Ordering Shrimp Cocktail When Dining Out

Starting a meal with appetizers is one of the greatest luxuries of dining out. At home, it can feel like too much work and too many extra dishes to prepare a multi-course dinner, but when you're out, it's just a few extra dollars added to the bill. That said, shrimp cocktail should not be high on your list of starters to order for the exact same reason. As classic a dish as it is, it is incredibly simple to make for yourself at home — and a whole lot cheaper.

Even if you live near the ocean, restaurants that specialize in seafood are typically on the pricier side, and that extends even to simple dishes like shrimp cocktail. If you're out to dinner someplace nice, you might be looking at a price tag of as much as $50 for a dozen shrimp and a bowl of cocktail sauce to dip them in. Even at a lower-end seafood restaurant, you should expect to pay $15 or more for an order. It just isn't worth paying that price for something so easy to make yourself.

It all starts to come into focus when you look at the prices of those same items at your local grocery store. You can pick up a two-pound bag of frozen colossal shrimp — larger is typically better for shrimp cocktail — for around $22 at the store. Add to that a $3 bottle of grocery store cocktail sauce, and you've got yourself four shrimp cocktails for no more than $25 — just $6.25 each.