15 Best Seafood Restaurants In NYC
When walking down the streets of New York, flanked by towering skyscrapers and dizzying crowds, it's easy to forget that Manhattan is an island and that New York City rests on the Atlantic Ocean. As a New Yorker, I get it; "seaside town" doesn't exactly jive with this city's "urban jungle" reputation. The fact is that New York is ocean-adjacent and its grid-locked streets are lined with stellar seafood restaurants.
Here, you'll find an eclectic seafood scene with a wide spectrum of restaurants vying for your attention. Some seafood restaurants, like Michelin-starred Le Bernardin, will leave you with a once-in-a-lifetime meal (and a hefty check to match) while others are more of a seafood joint, combining the concept of a fish market and eatery. Some seafood places might even evoke nostalgia, harkening back to the days of forgotten dishes like oysters Rockefeller.
As both a New Yorker and someone whose proteins of choice are split predominantly between poultry and seafood, I've eaten a lot of seafood across New York these past 15 years. Whether you're seeking to indulge in a raw seafood tower, enjoy a perfectly cooked branzino, or find some classic English fish and chips (yes, we have those too), there's something for every seafood lover in New York.
Penny in the East Village
Opened in March 2024 by the team behind Claud, this 31-seat counter restaurant draws diners with its fresh and raw seafood selection. Its shrimp cocktail is worth a visit alone, but to truly appreciate Penny in all its oceanic splendor, you must order the signature ice box, which comes in a chilled metal tray filled with chipped ice and topped with an assortment of impossibly fresh, raw seafood. Expect oysters, clams, mussels escabeche, periwinkles, scallop crudo, and perfectly sweet Argentinian red shrimp.
Giving seafood towers a modern update, Penny's ice box has gone on to earn the description of the "seafood tower's cooler cousin" per one reviewer. Another can't-miss dish for seafood lovers is its tuna carpaccio, cut into thin, translucent petals and drizzled with olive oil, topped with olives. But don't take my word for it — Penny's tuna carpaccio was praised as one of the best dishes of 2024 by "The New Yorker."
Lure Fishbar in SoHo
There are restaurants that beckon to seafood lovers with their seafood-forward menus, and then there are restaurants that not only serve up oceanic fare but also manage to make diners feel like they're out on the ocean. Enter: Lure Fishbar, a sleek restaurant tucked beneath the streets of SoHo, housed in a space styled like a sleek yacht.
Walk in, and you'll be greeted by curved wooden panels, white leather banquettes, low lighting, and the pièce de résistance: porthole-like windows that transport you to a maritime escape. If the name of Lure Fishbar isn't hint enough, this is a restaurant for seafood devotees. Start with an appetizer from the sushi or raw bar (your choice between a chef-curated nigiri selection or a raw bar platter). I recommend the miso-glazed salmon with sugar snap peas, shiitake mushrooms, and toasted sesame seeds. With its rising popularity, Lure Fishbar has since expanded beyond NYC to open a second location in Chicago.
Crevette in the West Village
Step inside Crevette, and you may feel as though you've been transported to a breezy French‑Mediterranean hideaway that happens to be tucked away in Manhattan's West Village. A dining room awash in creamy whites and a spectrum of pastel hues, ranging from seashell pink to melon orange and cerulean blue, seems to channel the energy of a French Riviera beach club, but it's the Mediterranean-inspired menu that seals the deal for this seafood lover.
While Crevette's menu is constantly changing, seafood enthusiasts can always find a haven waiting for them within these pastel walls. Start by ordering the poached pink shrimp with Calabrian chile and aioli. For something hearty and decadent, you really can't go wrong with the PeePeekytoe crab agnolotti (a traditional Italian stuffed pasta hailing from Piedmont) with Sungold tomatoes and fresh basil, or if you're feeling like something reminiscent of a classic Spanish paella, go for the seafood rice with saffron, mussels, and lobster.
Hamido Seafood in Astoria
Sometimes, you might want to kick back and enjoy a no-frills seafood meal without the pomp and circumstance of a buzzy Manhattan restaurant (and its Manhattan prices). Thankfully, there is Hamido Seafood right over the East River in Astoria, Queens: a bright, laid-back family-owned Mediterranean fish market-meets-eatery that pulls inspiration from the family's Egyptian roots.
Here, you can stroll up to an unassuming counter in the back and choose from a veritable cornucopia of raw seafood resting on a bed of ice (or, in the case of the live lobster, awaiting its fate in tanks). Point to your seafood of choice and tell the person behind the counter how you want it cooked (steamed, fried, grilled, you pick — all dusted with spices). After you order, retreat to the dining room and wait for what is bound to be one of the best seafood meals of your life. You can't go wrong by ordering the grilled shrimp (my absolute favorite) alongside the seasoned fries. Feeling fishy? Don't sleep on the whole grilled seasoned branzino with garlic and olive oil — an affordable yet show‑stopping main.
Fish Cheeks (Multiple locations)
Fish Cheeks first came on my radar thanks to James Beard award winner and "Top Chef" contestant Kwame Onwuachi, who lauded Fish Cheeks as one of his top places to eat in the city, in large part due to their whole branzino, which is steamed and soaked in a delicious chili, cilantro, and lime broth. "Anytime I bring someone here, before I let them eat the fish, you've got to taste the broth," chef Onwuachi told "Condé Nast Traveler." Yes, it's that good.
Fish Cheeks is a Thai restaurant with locations in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; it's a lively dining room with a communal energy, adorned in bright lights, brighter colors, and close-set tables with upbeat music humming in the background. Forget bread baskets. Each meal kicks off with a bowl of shrimp chips and chile jam, which should be followed by the Zabb chicken wings (here, I'll take a break from our seafood bonanza to highly recommend what chef Onwuachi described as the best wings you'll have in your life). After the Zabb chicken wings, the star of the show is the branzino. With its vibrant Thai menu and colorful decor, Fish Cheeks feels like a seafood celebration you'll happily want to attend every time you're in NYC.
Hav & Mar in Chelsea
From chef Marcus Samuelsson comes the Atlantic-meets-Afro-fusion seafood haven in Chelsea, Hav & Mar. Upon walking in, you're greeted by a light-filled dining room woven with blonde-wood waves, velvet booths, and striking Black‑mermaid murals. Start your meal with the signature Hav bread basket (teff biscuits, blue cornbread, injera crisp served with hiro hummus and peach jam) alongside raw seafood plates like East and West oysters on the half shell or fluke ceviche served with kalamansi, turmeric, and cilantro.
For some standout mains, the Havatini, featuring campanelle, shrimp, crab, and uni butter, or the Dawa Dawa Salmon, served with seared rice, coconut cream, spinach, and mussel escabeche, are stellar options you won't regret. If you're looking for a group share, the Black Mermaid Tower is a spectacular tower of lobster, blue shrimp, mussels, little neck clams, tuna tartare, and ceviche that is as visually stunning as it is shareable. It's important to know that Hav & Mar has an evolving menu that incorporates thoughtfully sourced seafood with whatever greenmarket produce is in season, meaning there is always something delicious to discover when you come to dine.
Oceana in Rockefeller Center
Near Rockefeller Center, you'll find Oceana, an airy and nautical-themed dining room with walls that seem to mimic the ripple of ocean waves. You'll find all the seafood hits you'd expect on Oceana's menu, from calamari to seared scallops, but there are a few outstanding dishes you'd be remiss to miss. Kick off your feast with something from Oceana's raw bar (I recommend the succulent colossal wild shrimp). Follow the shrimp with something warm like the lump crab cake (served with celery root remoulade, mustard, and frisèe).
For your main course, the Montauk striped bass is a real treat, served with razor clams, spring onion, baby fennel, and orange. If you want to spend like a Rockefeller at this Rockefeller Center restaurant, order one of the plateaus — a platter of raw seafood that you can opt to add osetra caviar to. There are a few plateaus at different price points, but The Oceana is a true indulgence of oysters, clams, shrimp, chilled Maine lobster, and osetra caviar.
Grand Central Oyster Bar in Midtown
There are many secrets hidden inside Grand Central's walls, if you know where to look. From a hidden cocktail bar to a stellar marketplace to an oyster bar waiting inside a cavernous and tile-adorned room beneath the terminal's vaulted arches. The Grand Central Oyster Bar is the oldest restaurant inside Grand Central and has one of the largest seafood menus in the city, with 25 types of fish and 30 varieties of oysters. I am usually one to eschew seafood (or any meat, for that matter) in any transportation hub; however, Grand Central's Oyster Bar is my exception to the rule.
The menu changes daily, based on what is available at the Fulton Market. Chef and buyer Juan Lopez handpicks his daily catch at 3 a.m., so you can rest assured that whatever you order will be fresh. You really can't go wrong with anything at Grand Central Oyster Bar, whether you opt for something from the raw bar or the daily catch. But, if you're looking for a classic suggestion, consider the oysters Rockefeller, a dish of baked oysters on the half shell topped with a herby sauce and breadcrumbs.
Mission Ceviche (Multiple locations)
What started as a stall in the Gansevoort Market has expanded into restaurants in Union Square and on the Upper East Side. Chef Jose Luis Chavez is the genius behind Mission Ceviche, which was founded as a homage to the Peruvian tradition of gathering with community over fantastic meals. For ceviche lovers, you'll find traditional Peruvian ceviche and Nikkei ceviche, a blend of Japanese technique and Peruvian flavors.
Start by ordering the classic ceviche with mahi‑mahi bathed in a tangy tiger's milk with sweet potatoes, crunchy corn, and fried plantains. Also, try ordering the roll acevichado from the Nikkei ceviche menu, a sushi-inspired bite of shrimp tempura with mahi-mahi tartare, acevichada sauce, and ponzu gel. Definitely don't miss out on the pulpo al olivo, a tender octopus in olive‑tinged tiger's milk with fried capers that is so savory, even Michelin touted it as a dish to order.
Cervo's in Chinatown
Since opening in 2017, just down by Canal Street, Cervo's is a sunlit gem that has established itself as a love letter to coastal Spain and Portugal in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood. I can't say enough good things about Cervo's — it's the sort of "in-the-know" NYC spot that feels unpretentious, classic, and special; the sort of place where you can bring a date, impress an out-of-town visitor, or feel at ease ordering a vermouth with a twist while you indulge in a plate of cockles in a vinho verde garlic sauce. Part restaurant, part vermuteria, Cervo's even earned itself a Bib Gourmand from Michelin.
"The cooking has never been better at this high-energy galley built out of mosaic tiles and cozy wood paneling," writes Michelin. With a long and narrow dining room that leads into a skylit backroom, Cervo's feels like a community gathering, a sentiment echoed by Michelin: "Whether you're waiting to get in, sitting at a table or bar, or cooking, everyone is elbow to elbow, and all too happy to stay a little while longer."
Brooklyn Crab in Brooklyn
From Michelin-lauded seafood restaurants to family-run seafood markets in Queens, you have your pick when it comes to seafood in New York City, but what if you want some true beach-town energy? If you're jonesing for a lobster roll eaten oceanside, then head to Brooklyn Crab.
Since its opening in 2012, Brooklyn Crab has provided a beachy escape to New Yorkers who come for the seafood and stay for the panoramic harbor views. You can't go wrong by ordering the classic lobster roll or the crab royale, a bucket brimming with crab, shrimp, and lobster, served traditionally or with Cajun spices, accompanied by corn, coleslaw, and potatoes on the side. Once you've had your fill of seafood, enjoy the views and entertainment, including the rooftop bar and lawn games.
Randazzo's Clam Bar in Brooklyn
If headed to Brooklyn's waterfront, then consider stopping at Randazzo's Clam Bar. What started in the 1920s as a family-run fish market in Manhattan relocated to the then-fishing community of Sheepshead Bay in 1932 before expanding to a clam bar in 1959. Over the years, the still family-owned Randazzo's Clam Bar has become a Brooklyn institution, celebrated for its fresh seafood, signature red sauce dishes (think calamari), and other hot seafood specialties, including chowders and pastas.
Everything is good at Randazzo's — from the fish specials to the pasta dishes — but if you ask a local, they'll point you in the direction of anything with the signature red sauce. But don't just take my word for it: "Randazzo's makes any number of tomato sauces, but only one Sauce. It has two speeds, spicy and medium, but the dark, intense, concentrated, oregano-accented essence is the same. The tomatoes cook down for an eternity and then some, until they are as deeply caramelized as a pan of fried sausage and onions," wrote Pete Wells for "The New York Times."
El Pingüino in Brooklyn
In Greenpoint, Brooklyn, you'll find this unassuming and charming Spanish seafood tapas bar, where small seafood plates from the raw bar pair perfectly with a carefully curated list of wine, sherry, and amari. El Pingüino's menu may be small, but it is mighty, with savory bites like skewered Cantabrian anchovies served with manzanilla olives and guindilla peppers, steamed clams and pancetta simmering in fragrant ramp butter and served with crispy bread, or your choice of seafood à la carte from the raw bar, including fresh oysters, littleneck clams, plump shrimp cocktails, and scallop aguachile verde.
This is the perfect place to head for a date with a fellow seafood lover who can appreciate simple but succulent seafood bites paired perfectly with a glass of wine or a cocktail. After dinner, head to the nearby waterfront Transmitter Park for a romantic post-dinner stroll.
Dame in Greenwich Village
Nestled on MacDougal Street down in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, Dame is a cozy seafood bistro that has evolved from a 2020 pop‑up to a brick-and-mortar restaurant and go‑to destination for seafood lovers. There are many reasons to come to Dame, from its intimate dining room to its raved-about menu, but the main reason? Fish and chips.
"I had a hunch, the moment I saw the glorious fish and chips at Dame, a pop-up in the West Village, that they were going to be the best I'd ever had. In a few bites, my suspicion was confirmed," wrote Hannah Goldfield in "The New Yorker," solidifying Dame's fish and chips with legendary status. Turns out you don't have to cross the Atlantic Ocean to get spot-on fish and chips in London; you can get them right here in New York, thanks to Dame.
Le Bernardin in Midtown
If there is one restaurant to crown the list of "best seafood restaurants in NYC," it is the iconic Le Bernardin, the three‑Michelin‑starred seafood sanctum from renowned chef Eric Ripert. Le Bernardin is not the type of restaurant you casually visit on a weeknight. No, this is the sort of restaurant where dinner is the main event; it's the sort of place you plan for, save for, and then wistfully recall as being one of the best meals of your life.
Le Bernardin's menu is a masterclass in technique, highlighting dishes like a warm Maine scallop tartare crowned with royal osetra caviar in a silky marinière sauce, flawlessly cooked halibut and langoustine, or poaching a lobster tail in a tangy Thai-citrus consommé. Founded in Paris in 1972 and reborn in Manhattan in 1986, Le Bernardin has held on to its four stars and shows no sign of letting up. For seafood lovers, Le Bernadin is a spiritual experience where every dish is light, precise, and truly unforgettable.
Methodology
Putting together any "best of" restaurant list is subjective, so to select the best seafood restaurants in New York City, I leaned on a mix of personal experience, restaurant reviews, and — by far the most important barometer — my own palate. As a self-described pescatarian, it was easy to compile a mix of restaurants that can satisfy any seafood lover's appetite. All are special in their own right, promising fresh seafood and even seaside vibes that feel as though you've left NYC for a quiet beach town.