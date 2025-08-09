15 Best Seafood Restaurants In NYC

When walking down the streets of New York, flanked by towering skyscrapers and dizzying crowds, it's easy to forget that Manhattan is an island and that New York City rests on the Atlantic Ocean. As a New Yorker, I get it; "seaside town" doesn't exactly jive with this city's "urban jungle" reputation. The fact is that New York is ocean-adjacent and its grid-locked streets are lined with stellar seafood restaurants.

Here, you'll find an eclectic seafood scene with a wide spectrum of restaurants vying for your attention. Some seafood restaurants, like Michelin-starred Le Bernardin, will leave you with a once-in-a-lifetime meal (and a hefty check to match) while others are more of a seafood joint, combining the concept of a fish market and eatery. Some seafood places might even evoke nostalgia, harkening back to the days of forgotten dishes like oysters Rockefeller.

As both a New Yorker and someone whose proteins of choice are split predominantly between poultry and seafood, I've eaten a lot of seafood across New York these past 15 years. Whether you're seeking to indulge in a raw seafood tower, enjoy a perfectly cooked branzino, or find some classic English fish and chips (yes, we have those too), there's something for every seafood lover in New York.